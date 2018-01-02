Reliving six awkward moments from 2017

Welcome to 2018, and all the newness that comes with it. To a person with anxiety, however, there’s no new clean slate—I’m still dwelling on the shit that happened last year. And the year before that. Hell, I’m still trying to think of comebacks for Chad Rinderknecht, who called my shirt “too blousy” in seventh grade.

So, before you get too cozy with your fresh new outlook in the year 2018, join me on the downward spiral by revisiting some of the tiny awkward moments of the previous year.

Making sure people know the cat rules: I had a lot of family and friends stay with me this year, and one would think that someone without any kids would be a super chill host. Wrong.

Here’s me: Hey, you know that totally normal, totally common plastic bag you brought with you? It better not be out, because the cat will eat it. Are you going to put the bag away? Hey, it looks like the bag is still out. Here, let me just throw it away for you.

Here’s me, too: And, yes, I’m aware our toilet paper isn’t on the holder. Please don’t replace it, or the cat will go at it like a rabid boxer attacking a punching bag. It might appear that I have sophistication of a freshman college bro, but it’s better than cleaning up a mountain of cat confetti later.

I’ve reached the stage of annoying cat-dadding (or toxoplasmosis affliction) where I obsessively police my guests’ behavior in favor of our felines.

Super chill urgent care: This year, I broke my elbow on Halloween night. Considering I don’t get hurt a lot, you better believe I milked the sympathy from that accident for all it was worth.

What I don’t tell people is that I didn’t have my insurance card on me that night at urgent care. In the pocket where it should’ve been was my expired weed card instead. Apparently, medical professionals don’t take expired weed cards as proof of insurance. Nothing dank about paying $400 out of pocket.

“Fu-fu-ucking?”: It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody, but CityBeat’s weekly editorial meetings are fertile grounds for intelligent discourse and capitol ideas. For example, during one meeting, I was expressing my love for the “P Zone” pick-up area at the airport because it shared a name with one of my favorite foods: Pizza Hut’s P’zones. Music editor Jeff Terich then said, “But what about the F zone?”

“What’s that? Like, fucking?” I mean, that’s what I wanted to say, but I stumbled and stuttered like a little latchkey kid who was bribed to swear with the promise of a shilling. Fu-fu-ucking? My coworkers will never let me forget that one.

Being a jerk about smooth motion: While watching football at my friend Steve’s house with a bunch of his friends, I noticed that he hadn’t turned off the smooth motion on his TV. Smooth motion is the default factory setting on new TVs that attempts to boost the quality but actually makes everything look like a soap opera.

I don’t know if it was an attempt to bro-down with the guys, or just my way of overcompensating in a setting where I was supremely out of my element, but I said Steve’s name loud enough for everyone else to stop talking. “When are you going to fix the smooth motion on this TV?” I looked around to the other guys, like amiright?

Nobody high-fived me or even cared that I knew about factory settings.

Pants issues: I’ve been going through a fashion crisis since I turned 30—I’m too old and oddly-shaped to wear the millennial shit, but not quite ready to go full Costco Dad. What kind of clothes do grown-up men wear?

I got a hot tip that Old Navy pants ordered from the online store were affordable and fashionable. So I ordered a pair and ran into my friend Julia on the first day out wearing them.

“What do you think?” I asked.

“They’re a little baggy,” she said—an innocent, throwaway comment that festered in my mind to the point that I might as well have bought JNCOs.

I took the pants in to have them tailored, and the guy fixed the bagginess, but went just a little too short on the cuffs. Now, whenever I wear them, it looks like I’m awaiting a flood. Grown-up look achieved!

Inquiring about the pepperoni at Domino’s: You know those occasions where you step out of a bar and you see an open late-night eatery, and it’s so beautiful that you briefly believe in the existence of God? Well, that was/is/always will be me with this particular Domino’s, located across the street from Til-Two Club in City Heights.

I emerged from a long night of karaoke and saw the beckoning logo. Upon entering, the warmth and rich aromas lulled me into a baby-state so pure that I almost forgot my order.

“Do you have…” I trailed off, searching for the correct words. “Pepperoni?”

And to my supreme gratitude, they did, indeed, have the most common pizza topping! Sometimes God works in mysterious ways.