Ryan and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week

It’s Friday, but I look at a calendar just to make sure it isn’t marked “Shit On Ryan Week,” because, oh lord, it’s been A. Week. A week full of Mondays. A week where even Garfield would’ve said oof.

Flashback to the actual Monday of that week. An ear infection rages through the left side of my face, making it difficult to concentrate and stay balanced. It’s the third or fourth ear infection I’ve had in the past six months, which unlocks traumatic memories of being a toddler and having so many infections that doctors put tubes in my ears.

Their resurgence is not really a mystery, given the fact that I’ve developed a raging addiction to cleaning my ears out with Q-Tips over the last couple of years, the biggest doctor no-no apart from smoking. I don’t half-ass with Q-Tips. This isn’t just a loose swipe around the lobe—we’re talking ear-fucking, baby. Hard and satisfying. If you don’t moan a little, what’s even the point?

Well, the point is that when someone fucks their ear with a Q-Tip, they often end up developing a wax plug build-up in their ears. This happened to me last November, which required a trip to urgent care to have it removed. Despite the sublime joy of having a doctor spray warm jets of water in my head to remove evidence of sin (seriously, ear irrigation is now my new kink), the consecutive infections I’ve had since that cursed urgent care trip made me believe that it had sort of an “opening the gates” effect.

So now, after three ear infections, I decide to make an appointment with my regular doctor. She doesn’t have an opening until months from now. Months! I don’t even know if I’ll still be alive in months. It feels like I’m calling a Ghostbuster to take care of a poltergeist throwing plates at my head right now, only to have them tell me that they can’t come for months, and by that time, the spooky powers will have swallowed my house and shat it into the pits of hell. Thanks but no thanks.

Another trip to urgent care and an expensive prescription later, the infection subsides. I think I’ll move to Australia (where they have universal healthcare).

On Tuesday, I take my car in for a routine oil check. My trusted mechanic tells me that all my tires are bald, that he can see metal through them.

“Is that bad?” I ask.

A new set of tires—plus some other work I’ve neglected to handle in the last five years—puts the bill at $600. I hand over my credit card, thinking again that I should move to Australia (to escape my crippling credit card debt).

On Wednesday, I’m noshing on a Jolly Rancher in our editorial meeting (as one does) and I feel an extraneous, jagged chip swishing around. I stick my finger in my mouth and hook out a hard chunk of white. For a second, I think it’s one of those candy barnacles—a generic sugar byproduct that sometimes happens during manufacturing.

But, no. It’s part of my fucking tooth.

Mortified, I stick the piece of my skeleton in my pocket, hoping that none of my colleagues have seen. I’d never imagined I’d be the guy pulling pieces of his teeth out at a meeting, and I descend into a shame spiral. Is my hygiene that bad? Just over an ear infection and now this? Am I falling apart?

I haven’t been to a dentist in years, not because I’m afraid of them (although who likes the dentist?) but because of a shady experience at the last one I went to: They confused me with another client—even put their chart and x-rays up in front of me—and were going to perform services on me based on the other person’s charts (how’s the dentist situation in Australia?).

I go down the Yelp listings and call every dentist who will take my insurance. I finally get one who can see me the next day and book it. Later, I discover that this place is owned by the same dental conglomerate that owns the shady office, but at this point I just don’t want the broken tooth to become infected.

Two hours in the dentist chair is not my ideal morning, but the dentist is very kind and doesn’t shame me for being a Jolly Ranger-chomping idiot. I leave with a new inlay and a bill for $700, which I’m supposed to be happy about because my insurance took care of $500.

I post about the experience on social media and get a barrage of well-meaning messages telling me that I should’ve gotten the tooth fixed in Tijuana, which, hey, is great advice and exactly the thing I want to hear after the work is already done and paid for.

I usually try to make these columns about something bigger than me, but after my week, I just don’t have it in me. Maybe the big lesson here is that our healthcare system sucks, but that’s not really a surprise, is it? Or here: maybe just don’t chew on Jolly Ranchers. Yeah, let’s go with that.

Now, I need a beer. I’ve heard they have a lot of that in Australia.