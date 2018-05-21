Salton Sea, Salvation Mountain and the journey into American sadness

× Expand All photos by Ryen Schlegel unless otherwise noted

The Lazy Lizard is surprisingly hopping on an early Friday afternoon. Ninety miles east of San Diego, it might as well be the moon. The bar is seemingly reserved for locals, sleep-deprived truck-drivers, outlaws and other night crowds. That is, not reserved for me, my wife Jessica, and our friends Ryen and Steph. There might as well be a record scratch when we enter if there was even music playing to begin with.

“This thing can play any song you want,” says a man as we enter the silent bar. He points to the touchscreen digital jukebox on the wall. It’s technology that’s been around for awhile, but I don’t have the heart to tell him.

In addition to the jukebox-pointer, there are two other men and the bartender. That’s what I mean by hopping. The men wear the type of clothing that suggests they’re weekend warriors, getting a head start to a weekend full of desert bro-downs and driving their cars in sand. Fuck yeah, sand.

Ryen and I put a fiver in the jukebox and play a mix of REO Speedwagon, Michael McDonald, Foreigner and Rolling Stones. I even throw in a Kings of Leon song because it’s a guilty pleasure and there’s no cosmopolitan shame out here. The men don’t stay long after the music starts and I can’t help but feel offended. Like, hey buddy, I thought we were in this jukebox-thing together.

The Lazy Lizard is just a detour on our way to the Salton Sea and Salvation Mountain. Ryen and Steph don’t really know anything about it except that they’re among my favorite places in Southern California. They’re visiting from Utah and they have no idea what to expect. But really, is anybody ever fully prepared for this particular adventure?

It’s hard to explain my love for the Salton Sea. Yes, it’s weird, but it’s also sad in a distinctly American way. Once considered a resort destination, the sea is now a fetid puddle out in the middle of the desert, one created by man and laid to waste by man. It’s a symbol of the American dream gone awry. It’s possible I feel a kinship with that. Failure, regret, heartache—none of it seems so bad when you’re out there. You know that adage about reading books to feel less alone? That’s how I feel about the Salton Sea.

We drive through Nyland and past its abandoned, Greek-pillared bank building—yet another symbol of former greatness. Salvation Mountain appears over the horizon. Both Ryen and Steph utter something along the lines of Um, what?

Looking upon Salvation Mountain is like discovering some giant 8-year-old’s art project, but a giant 8-year-old who’s really into God. The mountain-sized mass of paint and plaster is so colorful and garish set against the desert landscape that it almost causes a headache to look at it. Raised lettering and religious messages like “GOD IS LOVE” grow out of the paint like holy worms.

The only other people at Salvation Mountain are three high school girls who have invented their own scavenger hunt.

“We need to find some people to photobomb,” they say. “Can we photobomb you?” It seems kind of cheating to ask permission to photobomb, but who am I to knock this sort of good, clean fun? We feign surprise while they photobomb us.

“Now can one of you kiss us?” they say. “For the bonus points.” It’s weird. We all feel weird. But we also want them to get their bonus points. Jessica puts her face next to one of the girls and simulates a kiss on her cheek while the others take the picture.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Ryen and Steph

Up the road lies East Jesus which claims to be “the only art museum in Imperial County,” but after Salvation Mountain, it’s hard to know what art is anymore. It’s hard to know what is what anymore. Junk piles become provocative showcases. Death is a motif; representations of bodies—dead and burned—litter the museum. A wall of TVs looms over East Jesus, with painted messages on each dead screen that make you think—shit like “the television will not be revolutionized” and “prop-o-ganda.” The whole place has the feel as if Leatherface suddenly got his MFA. There is a beauty to it, but that’s if you can get over the the fact that it feels like a horror movie.

“I was expecting it to be more Halloween-spooky,” Ryen says after we leave. “Not hide-your-wallet-spooky.”

We watch the sunset over the Salton Sea and walk on a beach made of fish corpses. We’re breathing in so many toxins, so much pollution. There’s an abandoned chair sticking out of where the water hits land, and I can’t help but picture using it to end their life while looking upon the once-flourishing lake. The thoughts you have out here: bleak as fuck.

We drive to Borrego Springs to spend the night. When Ryen checks into our hotel, the clerk asks why we’re out here.

“Salton Sea,” Ryen says.

“Sad,” the clerk says before handing over the key.

And the clerk’s right, but that’s exactly why we came out here.