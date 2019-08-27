Searching for the afterglow in Margaritaville

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Everclear singer Art Alexakis

When I first see the ad for San Diego Margarita Fest, I imagine hell. Modern hell will not be all fire and brimstone—it’ll look like heaven. It will be sweet drinks, with drunk, sunburned white men and Jimmy Buffet. I’m certain “Margaritaville” is a better portrayal of eternal damnation than “Hotel California” (both songs—in addition to “Kokomo”—would be playing on a loop in this hell, by the way).

But my eyes scan farther down the ad, and I see the words “Headlined by Everclear” and my brain does this little thing where it pushes a lot of bad things out to make room for a sweet shot of nostalgic joy.

I love my brain and the things it chooses to retain. Like, why can I never remember my online banking login info—arguably very important—but I can remember the first time I saw the seminal ‘90s band Everclear? Why can I remember this better than any of the Thanksgivings or Christmases over the past decade? Who knows?! But brain: You truly are a mysterious delight, and I drink to thee (which may be the reason for the memory issues).

I was 13 when my dad took me and my friend Collin to see Everclear play a free show at the University of Utah in 1998. This would be my second-ever concert, and I was super into Everclear’s newly-released album, So Much for the Afterglow. It didn’t even matter that the show was going down on the same night as the Seinfeld series finale. I was stoked.

My dad stood back while Collin and I squirmed up to the front. Collin was more experienced in life than me, so he was able to recognize the scent of weed wafting through the college crowd. I was awed by his knowledge. When the band began to play, I felt the bass drum in my chest, which—much like the stomach-drop on a rollercoaster—is a sensation that I still love.

I was both thrilled and horrified by all the profanity in singer Art Alexakis’ stage banter. Imagine little Mormon me turning around and making awkward eye-contact with my dad when Alexakis said something along the lines of “This is a song about someone who loves you... and someone who fucks you!”

When they played their heavy instrumental “El Distorto de Melodica,” Collin asked me if I wanted to jump, and we did. For a brief moment, I forgot about the crippling awkwardness and self-consciousness that accompanies pubescence and pogoed with the rest of the crowd.

During the ensuing years, my musical tastes matured and my love for Everclear faded.

But nostalgia is such a strange phenomenon, especially when it’s increasingly on-demand. Have we been rewired by computers and social media to reward ourselves for slight remembrances, no matter how esoteric and insignificant? This would explain why reference-heavy shows like Rick and Morty are so popular, or why bands playing their classic albums in their entirety is a thing. Or is our current timeline so dark that everything from the past seems better?

Whatever the case, as soon as I see Everclear’s name on the Margarita Fest ad, it takes mere seconds for my brain to dredge up happy memories, which in turn cultivates an intense want—no, need!—to see them live. Nostalgia moves fast, and there is nothing I want more than to hold a sweet drink and see a washed-up ’90s band.

Margarita Fest has been going on since 11 a.m. It is now 8 p.m. and people move with the sinister sluggishness that accompanies their fifth or sixth wind. I wait nearly 30 minutes for my first margarita, which is some strawberry concoction. The hollow-eyed dude making it looks like he wants to die. Both his cargo shorts and his hands are stained red, and I watch him muddle the drink with shaking hands. I want to tell him, Let me take it from here, buddy. Why don’t you find a nice grave to sleep in?

I drink two sickly-sweet margaritas before realizing that I actually don’t like margaritas. A Jimmy Buffet cover band plays in the background. I try to think of the life choices that led me here. Fuck you, brain. Fuck you, nostalgia.

But then Everclear takes the stage. Singer Art Alexakis walks out, looking older, but that’s him— the same rock star I saw for free when I was 13. I will later learn that Alexakis recently announced that he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but he looks strong tonight. The woman behind me yells “We love you, Art!” and he smiles. His band looks like stereotypical L.A. vampires or Motley Crue rejects, but they do a pretty good job of supporting Alexakis’ sordid tunes of addiction and recovery. They play mostly early songs, even busting out “Fire Maple Song” from their first album, World of Noise. They play slower than how I remember them, which could be because I’m no longer 13 and I’m slower, too. Honestly, it’s heartening to see them having such a good time.

I realize it’s not just nostalgia—these songs are still good.