See you in hell, Del Taco

I’m usually not a proud man. I think pride is mostly a garbage virtue. However—and it kills me to say this—I may have been wrong about Del Taco. So, so wrong.

In the ongoing battle between Taco Bell and Del Taco, I’ve been squarely on the side of Del. I’ve put friendships and dignity on the line defending our right to bean and cheese burritos without onions (wtf, Taco Bell?) and the option of having fries with tacos. I’ve died so many times on that hill that the hill itself is beginning to crumble under the weight of my many tombstones.

And this makes Del’s betrayal all the more painful.

It was a Friday night. The early autumn evening had that romantic je ne sais quoi to it. I ordered the Number Two: Del Combo burrito, fries, soda. I wolfed it all down with no regrets, mentally screaming YOLO! with each Del Scorcho-sauced bite. I felt good. I felt alive.

After my meal–nay, feast—I went to a friend’s birthday party. Throughout the night, a headache slowly bloomed on the inside of my skull, which I assumed was the result of a strong cocktail made with bad liquor. I began to feel little waves of nausea, so I went home and crawled into bed.

Two hours of fitful sleep later, my headache felt like a gremlin that had just gotten wet: nastier, pulsating and spawning. The pain had slithered down into my gut and was trying to pull my body apart from the inside. The cat stepped up onto my stomach and looked at me with a concerned look on his face. Perhaps he noticed I was awake and maybe willing to give him an early breakfast, but more likely he was displaying his uncanny animal ability to detect evil.

The human body is a master at exorcism, so when it wants something out, it doesn’t fuck around. And the demon inside me was not happy about this expulsion. I felt its fury hard and fast. It had been a long time since I had been that intimate with a toilet, and we tangoed in every position. I puked so hard that red spots appeared around my eyes. The blood vessels in my corneas popped. You don’t realize how your body is truly a wonderland until liquids and solids begin coming out the wrong holes.

Unlike your standard exorcism, however, I did not feel cleansed afterwards. I felt feverish. I could not even keep down saltine crackers. And to make it all worse, my band was scheduled to play at the Uateke Rock Festival at the Embarcadero the next evening. We had to do a soundcheck at 9 a.m., which gave me roughly four hours to feel human again.

Dear Readers, I did not feel human again. What followed was perhaps the longest day of my life. God bless the organizers of Uateke for having an abundance of porta potties, which I made sure were always in view.

(For what it’s worth, I played really well that night. I like to think I channeled the spirit of Michael Jordan when he defeated the Jazz in the ’97 playoffs while sick with the flu).

In the past, I might have forgiven Del Taco for the damage it wrought—perhaps in an effort to be correct in my resolve to defend them—but not these days. I’ve had just about enough with open minds and enough listening to devil’s advocates. If something doesn’t make me feel good, I ditch it.

When I was hunched over that toilet bowl, I realized that Del Taco is a metaphor. Why do we hold onto the things that are bad for us? More specifically, why have I exerted so much energy defending a shitty Mexican fast food chain that few others like? I couldn’t come up with an answer other than pride.

Once I was able to let go of that notion—literally, flushed down the toilet—I felt better. In fact, I found that it’s actually quite easy to fall out of love with Del Taco. There are just too many other good Mexican food joints in San Diego, and it’s a fool’s errand to fret over the one that burned me.

This goes for music, art and pop culture, too. Each time a famous man reveals themselves to be an awful human being, there’s always the inevitable back-and-forth argument of being able to separate the art from the artist. There will always be people who defend serious offenders like Louis C.K., John Kricfalusi and Kevin Spacey, as well as those who see nothing wrong with the morally subjective actions of Aziz Ansari. But why does this have to be something that takes up even a miniscule amount of real estate in our minds? It’s not really our responsibility to take a side, when it’s just as easy to walk away. We live in an an era with so much access to great art produced by people who don’t assault, coerce and manipulate. I can’t help but feel that exerting the energy to defend the things that hurt us is way more exhausting than searching for the things that are to good us.

So, see you in hell, Del Taco. You’re dead to me. Now, please make some room while I get off this soapbox just in case I barf coming down.