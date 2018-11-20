Share food, not misery

× Expand Photo illustration by Ryan Bradford 698042866 A husband and wife are greeted at a potluck, contributing a plate of kebabs.

Bring a dish to share.

These are the words that will cause my death. Death by potluck. The end of me will be heralded by smiling faces eager to give me exquisitely prepared food. I will die with a plate speckled with remnants of each respective dish. With my luck, my obituary will inform mourners to bring a dish to share to my wake.

If it’s not obvious, I don’t like potlucks. I’m also aware that this is an irrational fear—sharing food is one of the few remaining occasions that keep us human. What do all people share apart from the desire to fill their fleshy middles with sustenance?

But before I’m disinvited from all future Friendsgivings or future potlucks, allow me to clarify: This is definitely an it’s-not-you-it’s-me situation. It’s totally me, baby, and this time, I mean it.

To someone like me who occasionally falls down the ol’ downward spiral of self-consciousness, potlucks can feel like a flex zone where foodie friends can assert their culinary dominance and rub their talents in my face. Before potlucks became popular among my peers, nobody gave a fuck if I could or couldn’t braise a carrot, simmer a reduction or bacon-wrap a something. But now that everybody’s cultured about everything, it feels harder to hide my own lack of experience. I don’t know when everybody suddenly became a food expert, but I missed that boat. Tell me to microwave a plate of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets and there’s still a 35-percent chance that I’ll fuck it up.

But more powerful than the shame is the disappointment. Is this the future that young Ryan imagined? Am I at the age where this is what I look forward to? I remember late nights spent dreaming of the freedoms that came with adulthood, when I could throw caution to the wind, stay out all night, get wasted out of my mind and experience life’s rich pageant. I don’t know at what age people stop bringing dirty thirties (that’s a 30-pack of shitty beer for all you elitists out there) to a party and start bringing dishes to share instead, but it happens gradually. Suddenly you wake up with gray in your sideburns, an unabashed love of hip indie bands, and you’re holding a seran-wrapped plate of homemade goodies.

I know: spoken like a true midlife crisis. You see what I mean, potluck lovers? It’s not potlucks that are the problem, it’s definitely me. Inside every soapbox lies a bunch of deep-seated issues, and my anti-potluck soapbox is brimming with them.

But I’m sure I’m not the only monster out there. There must be other people who who feel the same irrational dread toward potlucks, so here are a couple of tips I’ve learned in order to survive these happy, joy-filled occasions.

Just be cool: I always remind myself that no one knows the thoughts going through my head. That hellfire of shame raging through my skull? All mine, baby. Nobody knows about the downward spiral, or suspicions about how my friends are trying to assert dominance over me. Nor do I focus on the week of free groceries we’re all providing the host. Just be chill, bro. I tell myself. Smile! Taste everything. Compliment the food. Have a good time. This is a normal thing that humans do.

Don’t fake it: Definitely don’t try to pass off a Costco pumpkin pie as homemade. People will know immediately and the rest of the evening will be weird.

Don’t be a jerk. Just bring something: No matter how negative our feelings are toward potlucks, the social contract dictates that we must bring something. Hey, I don’t make the rules. In recent years, I’ve found that bringing funny food is a good way to satisfy the rules, as well as disarm high expectations from hoity-toity foodies. For example, I once brought KFC dinner (chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes—the whole shebang) to a holiday party and it worked like gangbusters. Everybody seemed stoked to indulge in the trashy food when it was presented ironically. However, I then made the mistake of bringing some Little Caesar’s pizzas to another party, and I became known as “the guy who brings weird food.”

Don’t vocalize a desire to ditch the potluck in an effort to rediscover youthful ideals: This one is pretty self-explanatory. I would also advise asking permission before shotgunning, beer-bonging or indulging in any act of novelty drinking at a friend’s potluck.

Sneaky flasks are our friends: If the pressure of having to satisfy rational or irrational expectations becomes too much, there’s always good old booze for dulling those problematic feelings. Don’t drink too much though, since it might lead to loose tongues and rage-fueled outbursts directed at the fascist practices of potlucks. Share food, not misery.

Finally, when in doubt, bring a cheese and cracker plate: On one hand, nothing says I panicked at the grocery store because this whole get-together is throwing me into an existential crisis so here’s this crappy cheese and cracker plate more than a cheese and cracker plate. On the other hand, cheese and cracker plates are delicious. Bonus points if it comes with grapes. Who’s the most cultured one at the party, now?