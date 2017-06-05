Sorry men, but your shorts suck (unless they’re jorts)

× Expand Photo illustration by Ryan Bradford

Now that summer’s here, we need to reassess men’s fashion. Women, you’re doing just great, but bros, c’mon. You look silly. You look like a bunch of grown-up toddlers. Have a little respect for yourself.

It’s your shorts.

And it’s going to get worse unless we do something about it. The sheer number of shitty shorts that emerges when the weather rises from 70 to 75 degrees is staggering. Don’t even @ me about this, because I’ve conducted highly scientific research and logged at least a couple hours of observing men in shorts. I wear shorts. I’m a shorts expert, capeesh?

First, let’s identify the worst offenders: cargo shorts. There’s nothing as repellent as tactically pragmatic clothing worn in everyday life. Are you bushwhacking through a South American jungle and need the extra pockets to store your antivenom? No, you’re in line at the Starbucks with your phone ready for the barista to scan your linked account. You’re on a golf course. You’re at a craft beer festival drunkenly complaining about corporate beer.

And then there’s the dreaded cargo, flip-flop and polo combo, or what I call “the San Diego outfit.” Some guys will complete the ensemble by throwing on a backwards baseball hat. I mean, if you’re going for the absolute garbage-heap look, then this outfit is [chef kiss]. I’ve seen bros out on dates dressed like this and wonder if they’re wearing their regular cargos, or if they’ve at least donned some special occasion cargos. Their nice pair of cargos, if you will. If such a thing can exist.

There are exceptions, of course. Dads have free rein to wear cargo shorts because 1.) my dad wears cargo shorts; 2.) dads probably need an endless supply of toys, snacks and other diversions to keep children happy, which is an appropriate use of cargo storage, and; 3.) the social contract dictates that after having kids, you no longer have to impress anybody, which is probably the main advantage of having kids.

Children may also wear cargo shorts, because they’re children and not fully functional adults with a developed sense of self-worth.

Other offenders include the baggy boardshorts. I mean, I get it: I’m still struggling with the fact that ska ended 20 years ago, too, but we all have to move on sometime, and that includes shedding the accompanying fashion.

Those super-short Urban Outfitter/yacht-rock shorts are not as bad, but still not ideal. Yes, they provide an optimal comfort level in warm weather, and they’re somewhat fashionable, but they also make you look like a dude who uses a trust fund to pay for Coachella tickets. There’s a certain sociopathy, wealth and desperation possessed by the people who wear these kind of shorts. Pretty sure if Ted Bundy was alive, he’d wear these.

That only leaves one acceptable option: jorts.

There are few things that I love more than a quality pair of jean shorts. I’m not one to make conversation with strangers, but if I see anybody wearing a pair of quality jorts, you better believe they’re getting a compliment. I’ve given eulogies for jorts that I’ve had to throw away because they’ve been worn out to a state of indecency.

However, not all jorts are created equal. Store-bought, hemmed jean shorts should raise a major red flag. Nobody wears these unless they’re an ex-juggalo who’s headed toward rehabilitation but not quite there yet, or they’re trying distract you from noticing the freshly dug graves in their yard. And don’t even get me started on the store-bought cut-offs. Selling destroyed clothing at an inflated price is one of the most egregious evils of capitalism, and if I can find any common ground with the Bernie Bros, it’s store-bought cut-off jorts.

A good pair of jorts must be earned—an evolution that takes, on average, about two years. This may sound like an insane amount of time, but think of it more like a beautiful metamorphosis. They start out as pants, wear out in the knees (from all the rough-and-tumble that happens in adult life, obvs), they get cut into shorts, they fray, they fade, and then the transformation is complete. Circle of life, or something.

And the great thing about jorts is they’re like a fine wine—they just get better with age. Plus, they’re by far the most versatile piece of clothing in your arsenal. You can wear them rolled, or you can let those frays grow. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of a warm breeze gently blowing those loose strings of fabric against your leg hair. Savor this moment, boys.

Now, there will undoubtedly be times when wearing a pair of shitty shorts is unavoidable (hungover Sunday morning grocery shopping, for example). Hell, I have several pairs that I’m not proud of, and there will be a moment when you’ll probably see me wearing a pair. In those cases, I expect you to call me out—it’s the only way I’ll learn. But if you dare speak ill toward my jorts, you better be stepping up with knives out, because someone’s frays are going to get cut, and they won’t be mine.