Streaming Bloody Murder 2017

× Expand Clockwise from upper-left: Zodiac, The Blackcoat's Daughter, Curtains, Chopping Mall, Darling, Neon Maniacs, Neon Demon

It’s Halloween night. You’re too old for trick-or-treating. Your friends are out partying. Your greatest fright tonight is FOMO. But don’t fret—you’ve got a solid internet connection and an entire night to yourself. Grab a six-pack (or, honestly, a 30-pack), pop some popcorn and allow yourself, just as I did, to succumb to 24 hours of streaming horror.

Without further adieu, here’s my annual guide (now in its fourth year!) to scary films you can stream from into your darkened living room, crypt, grave or wherever else you find comfort.

4 to 6 p.m.: The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015, Amazon Prime)

Two girls are are left alone at a boarding school over winter break, and one of them has murderous, Satanic tendencies. I guess I wasn’t the only one who thought that Don Draper’s daughter Sally (played by Kiernan Shipka) became increasingly creepier with each season of Mad Men, because Shipka is absolutely chilling in The Blackcoat’s Daughter. This movie is a slow-burning nightmare and one of my recent favorites.

6 to 8 p.m.: Green Room (2015, Amazon Prime)

This intense gorefest follows a punk band who mistakenly find themselves trapped in a backwoods Neo-Nazi bar. Did I mention it was intense? I haven’t clenched my butthole during a movie as hard as when I watched Green Room. And in light of Charlottesville—a reminder that white supremacy surges ever closer to the surface of society—this movie is even scarier now than when it was released.

8 to 10 p.m.: Under the Shadow (2016, Netflix)

Under the Shadow is a movie set during the ‘80s in post-war, patriarchal Iran. A single mother begins to believe that her apartment is haunted, but cannot risk leaving due to the strict consequences put on unaccompanied women during the era. Like The Babadook, Under the Shadow creates a terrifying portrait of motherhood, but ups the ante with smart, political undercurrents (which are usually dumb when added to horror movies [cough The Purge cough])

10 p.m. to midnight: Eyes of My Mother (2016, Netflix)

A drifter pays a visit to a family on remote farm, and proceeds to murder the mother. The father subdues the drifter and—together with his daughter—keeps him chained up in the family barn. The daughter then treats this new “friend” as her own personal medical guinea pig throughout the years, and she grows up to be a nice, well-adjusted member of society. Just kidding. This is a nasty, beautifully-photographed flick.

Midnight to 2 a.m.: Neon Demon (2016, Amazon Prime)

Since making the masterful Drive, it seems that Nicolas Winding Refn has made a deliberate attempt to alienate and upset his audiences. And let me just say: I’m all for it. Neon Demon is a cold movie about the perils of seeking fame in L.A., full of glossy menace, necrophilia and eyeball regurgitation.

2 to 4 a.m.: Starry Eyes (2014, Netflix)

Starry Eyes is kind of a companion piece to Neon Demon, but, like, makes sense. How many body horror movies do we need about young people going to L.A. seeking fame to know that moving to L.A. is not a good idea?

4 to 6 a.m.: Darling (2015, Netflix)

Darling is a deranged little arthouse film about a young house-sitter whose past traumas rage to the surface after being possessed by the house. The throbbing soundtrack and frantic editing make this the perfect movie for the halfway point in your marathon, aka the last moment of sanity. But don’t look back—let this movie push you over the edge.

6 to 9 a.m.: Zodiac (2006, Netflix)

Zodiac is David Fincher’s best movie. It’s three hours of perfection. Don’t even come at me, bro, because all other opinions are wrong.

8 to 11 a.m.: Curtains (1983, Amazon Prime)

A great, forgotten slasher that tried to appeal to adults (as opposed to teens). A film director, known for his extreme methods, commits an actress into asylum for research and leaves her there (whoops!). He then invites six replacement actresses to audition for the part, and they get killed one by one by someone in an old hag mask. This movie is way more emotionally charged and complex than most slashers, and has a showstopping ice-skating murder scene.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Mutilator (1985, Amazon Prime)

Another lost slasher from the VHS era, which actually subverts a lot of the genre touchstones of its time. For example, the identity of the killer is revealed within the first couple minutes, and it almost becomes a thesis on his loneliness. It was originally called Fall Break, and still has the goofy but catchy-as-hell theme song that coincides with that title.

1 to 3 p.m.: Chopping Mall (1986, Amazon Prime)

Way-too-old adults playing teens + killer robots + one of the best head explosions from the ‘80s = cinematic gold.

3 to 5 p.m.: Neon Maniacs (1986, Amazon Prime)

Neon Maniacs is a creature feature about mutants who terrorize San Francisco and... you know, you don’t need me to explain this movie. Just make sure to thank me after you watch it.