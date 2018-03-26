Swallow the pain away

I’m generally not afraid of needles, but there’s something about the relative calm of the acupuncturist’s waiting room that feels deceptive. The ambient music, the lavender scent—it all seems akin to a velvet glove wrapped around a sadistic fist. If this were a fluorescent-lit tattoo parlor or medical office, then my nerves would be adequately prepared. But in this environment—where the soothing vibes clash with the impending stabbiness and potential pain—my nerves don’t know what’s what.

My wife Jessica’s back has been hurting, so she’s been going to Beach Community Acupuncture for pain management. Drop-in appointments there are $25 a pop, and she’s been a couple of times. I’ve heard acupuncture is good for anxiety, and since I’m all about exploring new methods to deal with [Prince voice] this thing called life, I decide to tag along. However, I’m skeptical that it can fix me.

The receptionist leads me into into a large back-room with two rows of recliners that run down opposite sides. The sunlight is good in here. Comforting. Ample, even. I try to get comfortable by removing my shoes, reclining and throwing one of the provided blankets over my lap. The acupuncturist cruises around the room on a rolling stool, administering needles to patients. There’s something uncanny about her, something sci-fi-ish. Like, we’re all broken robots, quietly and eagerly awaiting the healing hand of the gentle mechanic drone.

The acupuncturist wheels over to the man sitting next to me. They chit-chat; he’s a regular. She pricks the bottom of his feet mid-conversation, and my own toes curl. I pray that I don’t have anything that requires needles in the soles of my feet.

I try to guess who’s come to get acupuncture today to treat mental illness. I’m sure this drop-in clinic gets its fair share, because when the acupuncturist wheels to my side and asks for my ailments, she knows exactly where to stick the needles when I say “anxiety.”

Apparently, two needles in the ear, two in the elbow, one in each shoulder and another two in my shins is the magical equation designed to calm my nerves. Eight needles in all.

Why the ears? Why the shins? Is that where I keep my anxiety? I wonder. Is that where my chi is located? What’s a chi, anyway?

I’m not trying to be facetious when it comes to Eastern medicine or alternative forms of treatment. Honest. I try to keep an open mind, but I’m partial to the things that have worked for me in the past. And what’s worked for me is drugs. Chemicals. Twenty-five milligrams of sertraline (generic form of Zoloft) every night to make me feel normal, to enable me to have conversations with strangers without sweating, to help me sleep without grinding my teeth down to kernels. It costs $15 a month to feel this way.

There’s a slight pinch when she sticks the needles in. Not as painful as I was expecting, but it’s nowhere near anything euphoric. It feels like an old wasp trying to sting me in an effort to relive its glory days. I pull the blanket up to my chin, put in my headphones, and wait for whatever happens to happen.

I’ve only been on meds for three years, but the difference is immense. I say this because I often see friends post on social media about self-care recommendations, and the resulting answers are always the same: exercise (god, if I had a penny every time someone told me to exercise more, I’d have enough money to buy my woes away), eat healthier, yoga(!), B vitamins, sunlight, etc.

Believe me, I’ve tried exercise. I’ve tried sunlight, B vitamins and eating healthier. Sure, they do work, to an extent. But even if I was running all the time, it would still not be enough. It gets tiring to drastically modify a lifestyle for a sense of normalcy—just to feel a comfort most people already feel without putting in the work.

Warmth floods to where the needles hang out of my skin. It’s almost like a fire runs underneath the needles, but a gentle fire. A pleasant burn. The pinching sensation remains, but it seems muted.

Maybe it’s the relative sexiness that draws people to acupuncture, I think. It’s exotic. It’s people fucking stabbing you with needles until you feel pleasure. That’s some real Hellraiser shit. On the other hand, there’s nothing exciting about swallowing pills. Nothing photogenic. Perhaps in a culture obsessed with looking happy and healthy online, maybe that contributes to the continued stigma. It’s not like I can post a photo of me popping 25 mg of sertraline with the hashtag #blessed, and expect the same amount of likes as someone doing downward dog on Potato Chip Rock.

Of course, with eight needles stuck in me and the endorphins flowing, I could be wrong about all of this. I probably am. I turn my music up and doze off with the needles still in. I’ll wake up feeling happy. Not happy enough to consider forking over the $20 per session compared to the $15 I spend per month on sertraline, but I’ll take what I can get.