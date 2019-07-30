The horror of celebrity interviews

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford DJ Qualls

Celebrity interviews are strange, man. I don’t do a lot of them, but I’ve done enough to know they can become veiled media circle-jerks. Entertainment journalism is often PR pretending not to be PR; overbearingly positive and promotional. I think back to a few weeks ago when my barber told me that he cancelled his subscription to the San Diego Union-Tribune because it was too negative. He said he wanted to read more positive stories. I couldn’t help but think he should read a lot more entertainment journalism.

I’m not above doing celebrity interviews, however, especially not on this day: The day I get to meet Greg Nicotero, one of my horror movie heroes.

It’s the ass-crack middle of Comic-Con and I sit my sweaty self down in Aqua Salon C at the Hilton Bayfront. In a couple of minutes, Nicotero—The Walking Dead executive producer and gore-effects extraordinaire—will walk through the door to discuss his new show, Creepshow, a horror anthology series based on the 1982 George Romero film of the same name. A few of the show’s stars will join him, including Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring from Breaking Bad) and DJ Qualls (the distinctively skinny actor from Road Trip and The New Guy).

Other journalists begin to trickle in. Before the cast arrives, a dude in a dressy vest enters and asks to join our table, but he does so in a way that’s loud and, to me, feels threatening. It’s like he’s trying to establish dominance over the rest of us. He introduces himself as a writer from a big-shot horror entertainment site. Then Mr. Big Shot pulls out a massive, nearly-empty plastic jug of Starbucks coffee (1.42 liters) and places it on the table, as if to say I’m ready, bring it on. Total power move.

“I’m gonna go smoke,” Mr. Big Shot says.

When he’s gone, the other journalists and I make fun of his massive coffee jug. It feels good to be united against this guy whom I’ve decided I hate.

Mr. Nicotero and his cast members rotate around the room—hitting each table for roughly 10 minutes. As expected, Nicotero is a delight. He talks about updating ’80s horror for the modern age and the trials of directing 12 episodes on a tight schedule. I nearly pee my pants with excitement when he talks about the practical, non-CGI monster effects they use for the show.

Actress and ’80s scream queen Adrienne Barbeau, star of both the original and new Creepshow, is unable to attend the interview because she’s sick. However, one of the producers has her on speaker phone, which he brings around to each table. At that point, Mr. Big Shot leaves to take a leak. Probably due to all the coffee.

Rude, I think. Unprofessional.

When DJ Qualls sits at our table, Mr. Big Shot bogarts the interview, and the two hit it off with such a strange, bro-like repertoire that I’ll just let the transcription speak for itself:

Qualls: I love doing horror movies because they shoot at night. A lot of actors hate night shoots but I love them... And I love fake blood. I wish I could show you this great photo that I have on my phone toward the end of my episode.

Some other journalist: You can totally show us.

Mr. Big Shot: Yeah, fuck it! [big laughter, very pleased with himself].

Qualls: [Scrolling through his phone] Oh, look at my mummy mask, dude. I bought an ancient Egyptian mummy mask.

Me: Wow. [This is my only contribution to the interview]

Qualls: I really love ancient Egyptian shit. And it’s legal. It came into America in 1948 before the 1970 law. I’m really careful about that kind of shit. But I love old stuff, and people don’t realize how affordable antiquities are, because they’re not rare because everyone who was buried for 2,000 years had all the same shit... [still scrolling] I don’t know where the picture is. What month is this?

Me: [general confusion]

Mr. Big Shot: This is now July.

Qualls: [still scrolling] There’s me wearing a top hat. [Big Shot laughs heartily] You know what’s funny? Do you guys have this—when you give your phone to show somebody a photo and—probably not so much with women, but men definitely—if you swipe one pic over, you’re going to be seeing my dick.

Mr. Big Shot: I’ve never sent an unsolicited dick pic in my life!

Qualls: The only dick pics I’ve ever sent are to people who’ve asked for them... or for humor.

Mr. Big Shot: To your bros!

[At this point, I’m not sure what’s going on. A very Talking Heads-ish Well-how-did-I-get-here? moment]

Qualls: Yeah.

Mr. Big Shot: All my bros have seen it.

I feel bad for the one woman at our table, who has to endure this kind of enabling bro shit just so she can write her piece. I feel bad for everyone at our table who has to endure this. In a professional setting, this kind of conversation would warrant strict disciplinary actions and sexual harassment training.

I watch Mr. Big Shot put his coffee jug back in his bag. Throughout the interview, he had never taken a sip. He had just wanted us to see it.

So, there you go, barber. There’s your positive story.