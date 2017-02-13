The purrfect antidote to political strife

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford

I can’t even. I’m, like, so far away from even-ing that it’s not even funny. The amount of even is nil.

In the car, NPR reporters are talking about Trump’s executive order, which bans refugees and immigrants from Middle Eastern and African countries where he has no business ties. It’s not a Muslim ban, not officially, but c’mon. In the following days, protests will shut down airports, and federal courts will challenge it, but right now, it’s just another of Trump’s rapid and devastating blows to humanity.

Progress is futile. My capacity to even is drained. I turn the radio off and drive in silence.

Thirty minutes later, I arrive at the Del Mar Fairgrounds to cover the “Food and Water Bowl XXVI”, which according to the San Diego Cat Fanciers’ Web site is the “largest cat show in the Western U.S.!!”

Normally, this kind of event would make me as excited as when someone busts out the laser pointer, but in light of recent of events, I feel like it’s Monday and I’m out of lasagna.

And even thinking of a (brilliant) Garfield joke right now seems to undermine very real events. As I walk through the fairgrounds’ expansive parking lot, I scroll through Facebook and see friends already organizing at the airport, inducing a toxic spurt of liberal guilt. How can I enjoy a cat show when so many people are affected by this terrifying ban?

The cat show is at the far end of the fairgrounds, tucked away behind a motorcycle rally and a “Home Show” (whatever the fuck that is).

Despite the barracks-like interior of the show room—an environment better suited for gun shows—the faint scent of perfumed-litter-covering-up-cat-piss is welcoming. It’s a scent that all cat-people live with. It smells like home. I spend a brief moment standing at the entrance, hands on hips, basking in toxoplasmosis.

If there’s anywhere that’s more apolitical than a cat show, I’ve yet to find it. The atmosphere is politically and contextually neutered, and for that reason, it feels quintessentially American. We live in a country whose love of escapism is made obvious by its pop culture and reaction to current events, and we possess the uniquely American privilege to shut our eyes, plug our ears and pretend things are fine when they’re not. (Well, unless you’re a Black American, Muslim American, LGBTQ American or Mexican American.)

And if anything, cat people are even more proficient in putting the blinders on. How else could one explain housing a beast impervious to domestication and thinking that it loves us?

(Just kidding, my cats totally love me and every time they’ve scratched me, it’s because it was my fault and I deserved it.)

I walk among the tables displaying cats. Most of the owners have set up little beauty booths to obsessively pamper, manicure and brush their furry beauties. The cats who aren’t suffering at the hands of their owners are asleep, cranky or just don’t give a shit. Same goes for their owners. The cat ladies regard me with general disinterest or vague hostility when I ask about their cats. It’s been a big day for everyone.

“Are these cats for sale or are they in competition?” I ask an older lady with blue hair.

“Some of them are for sale,” she says, curtly. I bend over and peer into the soft homes of her Persian long hairs—two furry blobs with slight resemblances to Jabba the Hutt.

I ask the blue-haired owner of the Persians what competition her cats are in.

“They’re competing for the championship medal,” she says, and immediately returns to her magazine. I’m pretty sure “championship medal” is a made-up award. I’m also pretty sure she knows I know it’s a made-up award. That’s fine. They may be jerks, but they’re my people.

Cats, cats, cats! I think, succumbing to the beguiling magic of the place, momentarily forgetting the Muslim ban and the rest of the turmoil in the world.

I meet the Oh Hai kitty, a YouTube star, and also Jin, the cat who starred in the recent children’s movie Nine Lives, which previously held no appeal for me but now—considering that I know the star—seems like a zany, delightful romp.

I pass a group watching a judged cat competition. Vicki Nye from San Diego Cat Fancier’s Association displays each animal and provides accompanying commentary. “Splendid!” she says, pulling the fur tight around their little faces, and I swear each time she does it, the cat looks directly at me and begs for salvation.

Again, I can’t even, but this time it’s a good not-even-ing.

I leave the cat show in a better mood than when I arrived. During an era where anything but voracious and constant acts of resistance feels like complicity, it’s easy to feel ineffectual or even dismissive. But a strong resistance requires mental stability—a balance between even-ing and not even-ing. And that’s not dismissal: The human soul was not cut out for this presidency, and it’s going to require a lot more healing. And by healing, I mean cats.