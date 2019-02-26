The strange intimacy of air sex

× Expand All photos by Ryan Bradford Air Sex Championship co-host Chris Trew warms up the audience

The moment I step into The Local Pacific Beach, it’s immediately clear that my role as guest judge of the West Coast Air Sex Championships might not be the esteemed role I thought it’d be.

It’s Valentine’s Day and the beachside bar is already crowded with party bros, young women wearing fedoras and uncomfortably affectionate parent-types getting “we hired a babysitter” drunk. A guy next to me—a rep from a whiskey company—offers free shots to anyone who can operate a gallows-like contraption that suspends a cup in front of their face. I watch one person after another pour peanut butter-flavored whiskey down their faces.

So, no, it’s not the portrait of glory I had in mind when I first accepted the role of air sex judge. It also doesn’t help that I’ve been nervous leading up to the event. I’m not the best at public speaking. Plus, the idea of commenting on simulated sex in a crowded bar gives me all sorts of anxiety. I’m afraid of appearing unqualified. Like, who am I to determine who’s a good sex-haver? What do I even know about sex? If contestants perform a move outside of the three I know about, how do I even rate it?

But I quickly shake off the hesitation. I swig a cup of peanut butter whiskey and coat myself in sticky, liquid confidence. I’m a professional, goddamnit! These belligerent people came here to air-fuck and, by golly, someone needs to judge them.

I meet my fellow judges: Heidi, who organizes a local swinger meet-up (“you can’t write about it,” she tells me), and Ebony, a brand manager for the peanut butter whiskey that’s covering 50-percent of the people in the bar. Julia DeLois, one of the night’s co-hosts, is also a judge. So yeah, pretty much the dream team of air-sex judging, I do declare.

The festivities commence. Air Sex co-hosts DeLois and the magnificently-bearded Chris Trew lay down the rules: All orgasms must be simulated (which, initially, seems odd, but who am I to kink-shame a person who gets their rocks off doing air sex?), all clothes must stay on and there must always be an imaginary partner. Also, air-sexers can’t be violent, abusive or phobic in any sort of way. “We’re very sex-positive!” DeLois says into the mic and the crowd cheers. It’s a heartening sound, especially considering my own assumptions about Pacific Beach bro culture and how, in my mind, the neighborhood is often the exact opposite of sex-positive.

To encourage more people to sign up—a process similar to karaoke—Trew gives us all a demonstration. A sexy song plays. It’s obvious that Trew has his routine down pat, because it’s masterful. He starts with foreplay; the sign of a generous lover. Women cheer as he flicks his tongue. He pets, he rubs and then lowers his invisible zipper. We all stare in amazement at Trew’s performance, but it’s the little details that captivate us: Trew folds his invisible clothes; he applies the invisible lube. For being fake, it feels so real.

After Trew, they call up the first contestant, a man who goes by the stage name “Mr. X.” Mr. X’s performance is short and sweet, and has a lot of fisting. I watch his face, a tableau of pleasure and pain. When it comes time to give him remarks, I say, “The look of anguish on your face was that of a person who is bringing something beautiful into this world.” He thanks me.

The next woman to take the stage mostly just dances. I mean, it’s sexy, but this ain’t a strip club. We came for the hardcore shit, I think.

It’s then I realize that I’m getting really into judging air sex.

Dallas Star takes the stage next. She dedicates her performance to Freddie Mercury, which is probably a better tribute to the legendary singer than the entirety of Bohemian Rhapsody. Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” rises from the speakers, and she unzips her imaginary partners’ pants just as the song kicks into high-gear.

× Expand Dallas Star, not playing a trumpet

My official ruling—because I’m an official now—is that her pantomimed BJ is Oscar-worthy.

The next contestant is a man who goes by the name Black Cowboy, because, true to his name, he’s a Black cowboy complete with boots and a hat. He’s also a very large man, and the way he throws himself around stage is a work of acrobatic art. A confetti machine busts a load while he’s doing the worm.

When the mic comes to me, I’m almost at a loss for words. “You just made a nonsentient object jizz!” I finally say. Never in my life did I ever think I’d be saying that into a microphone on Valentine’s Day.

But the thing I realize with air sex is that it’s not all about bravado. We want to see intimacy, which seems strange to say considering the solo nature of the act. Really, if sex is all razzmatazz, then what’s the point?

× Expand The Fuck-Off

My theory proves correct when Dallas Star and Black Cowboy go head to head in the final round (naturally titled “The Fuck-Off”). Star’s understated performance wins over Black Cowboy’s outlandishness, proving that perhaps nuance and intimacy—or at least a simulacrum of it—can exist in Pacific Beach. Or, perhaps, it’s just the way she pantomimes a beej. Whatever the case, love is in the air tonight.