The thing that finally broke my brain: steampunk burlesque

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Lady Shadow and man holding cup of mystery booze

I pass a man in a corset and his bodiced partner walking to their car when I pull into the Handlery Hotel’s parking lot. I’m here for the Gaslight Gathering, a three-day, steampunk-themed event. No question I’m in the right place.

I watch the couple for a moment before heading to the hotel’s entrance. It’s always great to see cosplayers just removed from their fantasy. For me, the real magic of events like this is imagining when they drop the act: in the parking lot? In their car? While they’re paying their parking fee? If someone cuts them off on the highway, do they swear in steampunk? Do they keep up the charade all the way home until one of them just goes, “OK, that’s enough”?

These questions are a few of many I have regarding steampunk. I know that it’s an offshoot of sci-fi that mixes a Victorian aesthetic with futuristic technology, but that’s about it. This foray is an attempt to gain a richer understanding.

In the lobby of the hotel, I pass men fully decked out in frocks, piqué hats, top hats, twirly mustaches, safari boots; ladies wear frilly dresses, corsets and tiny hats precariously balancing on their heads. And then there are goggles. Oh lord, are there goggles.

I receive my pass and step into the first room I see, innocuously called the “California Room.” Little do I know that I’m stepping through a portal that, for the next hour, will alter me forever.

The California Room is a conference room, rectanglular. Smallish. The walls are tan, and the carpet is designed to look like a viney, leafy forest floor. And up at the front of the room— striking a sharp contrast to this stale, corporate decor—is Lady Shadow.

Standing over six feet tall, wearing a platinum wig, Marilyn Manson-style white-out contacts and fangs, Lady Shadow treats cosplay not so much as an outfit to wear, but the sustaining life force from which she drinks.

Lady Shadow is going to give a lecture on burlesque. Because of course she is. Fuck if I know how burlesque ties into steampunk, but if there’s one person to teach a lecture on it, it’s Lady Shadow.

“Come in,” she says, preying upon my hesitation. “You’re in the right place.” A room of 20 or so people watch as I shuffle to the front. I sit next to a greasy, long-haired man who looks like he has just gotten out of prison and the first thing he wanted to do with his newfound freedom is—no, not take a shower—but attend a San Diego steampunk convention.

“Mumm...muuh muum,” the greasy man mumbles. I realize he’s completely shitfaced, balancing a pale, greenish-blue drink on his knee. “Best show of the night,” he whispers.

“Burlesque is all about the tease,” Lady Shadow says. “It’s not a strip show. Nothing against strippers—I paid my way through college by stripping,” she says. She demonstrates some moves with her feather boas, which are shedding all over the room. “Oh my!” she says. “Feathers everywhere!”

Lady Shadow drops the boa between her legs. “Feathers go down,” she says, and then pulls the feathers up, seductively. “Feathers come up,” she whispers.

“Oooh mama,” greasy man says. Then he belches loud enough to stop Lady Shadow in her train of thought. She looks at me. Not me! I think, and jerk a thumb in the greasy man’s direction.

“I’m going to keep my eye on you,” she says to both of us. The greasy man just stares into the middle distance. Lady Shadow turns to her boombox and cues up the Shaft soundtrack.

Soon, the greasy man starts burping and wheezing. Lady Shadow can’t hear him because she’s doing R-rated things with her boa, but I’m certain this dude is going to either kick the bucket or vomit. Right in front of me.

“[Guttural, choking, dying sounds]” greasy man says.

Then, the man clears whatever was lodged inside, accidentally tips the rest of his drink into the carpet and stands up. He does that stilted thing that drunk people do to gain balance—which looks like someone running into an invisible wall— and leaves. I feel a tightness in my chest loosen.

After the lecture, I leave the California Room in a daze. I try to wrap my head around what I’ve just witnessed: steampunk, burlesque, greasy man, feathers. It’s all too much. I wander into a room that I think is part of the steampunk convention, but it’s actually a private wedding reception. A group of women getting their picture taken pauses to stare at me, the lost soul.

I get in my car. When I pull up to pay the parking fee, I had the attendant my debit card.

“Sorry, we can only take cash.”

I sit there, holding my card out. Maybe it’s the desperation in my eyes. Maybe, somehow, she can look into my soul and see what I just witnessed. Or, maybe it’s because the fee is only $4 that she raises the arm and allows me to exit. But I’ll never leave. Part of me will be damned to the California Room at the Handlery Hotel forever.