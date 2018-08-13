The unfunny origin story of my Woody

A couple weeks ago, I received an award from the Society of Professional Journalists for the writing I do in this fine publication. To be more specific, I won the Herbert Lockwood “Woody” Award, which is a hilariously-named award for humor writing. Basically—and much to the chagrin of both friends and enemies alike—this award is professional recognition of my funniness, and I plan to become even more insufferable as I let the power corrupt me. This is what getting a “Woody” does to you (See? It’s already paying off).

It’s strange to think of the journey that led to this. When I follow the trajectory of my writing career in San Diego, there’s a lot of discomfort and sadness. I suppose all good origin stories begin from turmoil, and since I’ve never laid it out in these pages, I feel like now’s a good time. Hell, maybe there’s some kid out there looking to get a “Woody,” too (last one, promise).

Back in 2011, I was working for the USPS. I had friends who would make the Bukowski comparisons, but the truth was that I had pretty much given up on my dream of being a writer.

While delivering mail, I would take photos of dangerous dogs on the routes, partly because I wanted to make custom dog warning cards that accompanied each route, but mostly because I was fucking bored with the soul-crushing, bone-breaking monotony of the job. I needed some creative outlet, so I took pictures.

I put the pictures on my blog under the title “All The Dogs Want to Kill Me.” I sent the link to Gawker—which, back then, was still a site—and went to bed.

The next morning, I had 12,000 views on my blog.

Then, NPR got in touch. The hits kept coming, and it didn’t take long before CityBeat’s former arts editor Kinsee Morlan got in touch. I agreed to an interview with her, and unbeknownst to my supervisors at the USPS, invited her out to walk a route with me.

Turns out I said some unfavorable things about the job, including regretfully comparing it to “slave labor” (I wasn’t very woke in 2011). Also, it turns out that reporters will print things that you say.

When Morlan’s article came out, USPS fired me, but only after an incredibly uncomfortable interrogation with my hard-nosed manager (seriously, don’t fuck around with post office managers). So, um, thanks, Kinsee.

I was depressed for a long time after getting canned from the USPS, and I was probably the most unhirable person in San Diego. It wasn’t until months later, when Morlan announced that she was leaving CityBeat, that I felt anything like hope. I immediately contacted her about having her job, probably laying the guilt on pretty hard (even though it was me who got myself fired, not her). And it worked. She advocated for me to get the brand new web editor position. So, um, thanks for reals, Kinsee!

But the first years at CityBeat were hard. It was during this time that I realized my depression and anxiety weren’t circumstantial, and the deadline-driven environment did nothing to help that. I have vivid memories of sitting at my desk, unable to do anything because my heart was racing and my jaw was clenched and I was sweating and I felt like crying for no reason.

One day, Kelly Davis—the associate editor at the time—forwarded an invitation from Harrah’s Casino to experience its multi-million dollar renovation. I don’t think she expected me to write about it, but I did. Because my anxiety was running on overdrive during that period of my life, the whole experience felt manic. It was my first time enduring PR schmoozing, and the luxury of it all felt like a fever dream, so I wrote a 2,000-word nerve-ridden opus about my experience.

The Harrah’s piece ended up as one of CityBeat’s highest-trafficked stories that year. It was then that former editor David Rolland asked if I wanted to write a regular column.

Make no mistake: It pleases me to no end that people think “Well, That Was Awkward” is funny, but the core of the column is rooted in anxiety. Thanks to prescribed meds and (perhaps ironically) the therapeutic catharsis of writing this column, I’m not as awkward as I used to be. But anxiety will always be with me—as I’m sure it is with a lot of others. We live in an anxious world, and if social and political trends continue as they are, it will only get worse.

It’s difficult to justify humor writing while real journalists are fighting for validation, our country’s going down the toilet and people of color are being murdered for simply existing, and there are many days that I feel like I should hang it all up (and, oh god, imagine my shame when someone at a bar once distilled my column as “the white male experience”).

But then I remember that the personal is political. Internal change has to happen before external change can happen. We’re all miserable, but when we share the discomfort, we can be less miserable.

Now, back to stroking my “Woody.”