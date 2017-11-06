Timeshare? More like timetake!

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Do I look like I want a vacation for life?

I want to think that I’m a smart person. I want to think that I can navigate the trials and tribulations of life like a normal human being, and that—apart from my shameful love of pop-punk—my existence on this planet is justified.

And just when I feel like maybe I’m doing life correctly, I do something like sign up for a timeshare presentation.

The worst part is that I saw it coming from a mile away. My wife Jessica and I had just arrived at a beer festival when a young man holding a clipboard approached us. He told us to follow him back to his booth.

“You’re going to like this,” he said.

I should’ve said no. No stranger with a clipboard has ever offered anyone anything good. The dude said he represented Welk Resorts and wanted to offer me a free vacation of my choosing, and that all I needed to do was put down a $40 deposit, which would be returned to me after my visit to the predestined Welk Resort in Escondido. There it was: the catch. The scam.

And yet, I couldn’t stop myself from slam-dunking my credit card right into his hand. It was like being the conductor of a slow-moving train wreck, or an out-of-body experience with my incorporeal self yelling, STOP!

I do this sometimes. I entertain the propositions that I know are detrimental to me, because I don’t want to appear rude. It’s my fatal flaw. When the world’s ending, when a great wall of fire is slowly consuming everyone, I’ll be politely waiting in line for my turn to escape.

Timeshare Day comes. I’ve built up a resolve not to spend any money, but that begins to crumble the moment we arrive at the Welk Resort. The mountains shimmer in some sort of magic North County mist, and polo’d golfers swing away on the resort’s “award-winning” golf course. I press my nose against the window and yearn.

“And it looks like they have a Pizza Hut onsite,” Jessica said. “You sure you left your wallet at home?”

Calm yourself, old boy, I think, but still can’t shake the image of celebrating the purchase of a timeshare with a hot P’zone™.

We park and a man in a golf cart picks us up and drives us to the Welcoming Center, thereby further removing us from our mode of escape.

We sign in and wait in a lobby with about 15 other people—mostly families and elderly. It’s hard to determine if anyone’s here of their own volition, or if they’ve all been duped; we all share the same world-weary dimness. A bunch of Welk agents enter the lobby and descend upon us, their assigned victims. We get Angela, who has the jittery, Type-A, eager-to-please personality common among real estate agents.

We’re taken into a conference room where we sit with our assigned agents and answer guilt-ridden questions about how much vacation we take, our dream vacations, and why we don’t we take more. It’s the opportunity for the agents to connect with their clients, but Angela fucks up her chances by knocking the table with her knee and spilling our coffees.

A woman who looks like Liza Minnelli stands at the front of the room. “GOOD AFTERNOON, SAN DIEGO!” she screams. This is Pola. All of us look around to the other members of the group to confirm Pola just did what we thought she did. She screams it again, adding “I CAN’T HEAR YOU!”

“Good afternoon,” we mumble.

Throughout Pola’s 90-minute presentation, she brings herself to tears not just once, but twice while discussing the importance of spending time with family—at one point invoking the memory of her dead father. I may not have the capacity to be rude to a stranger, but I have no tolerance for emotional manipulation.

Pola hugs us all on the way out, and it feels dirty.

After the tour of the units, Angela brings us into a room where deals are closing all around us. For each sale, there’s a round of applause, and all the agents stop what they’re doing to join it. It’s creepy as hell, because it’s not excited, sporadic clapping, but synched—like robots clapping the beat to a sinister song.

“So,” Angela says, “What’ll it take to get you in a timeshare today?”

“We’re not interested,” Jessica says. And I feel like we make our intentions very clear, but we keep having to repeat it—to Angela, to Angela’s supervisor, and then to some last-line-of-defense Lady From Corporate. By the end, they’re offering another free trip to anywhere in Europe, and Jessica looks at them and—with Nietzschean coldness—says: “Nothing is free.”

We get our trip (not Hawaii, but Catalina... yay!) and our deposit refunded, but we practically have to rip it out of the Lady From Corporate’s hands.

The golf cart ride back to the car is silent. We’re both stewing, thinking of things we should’ve said, should’ve done or not done. And the resort is beautiful, which makes the preceding hours that much worse.

After a minute, Jessica leans forward and asks the kid driving our golf cart how the Pizza Hut is.

“It’s all right,” he says. “Actually, it’s just kinda like a regular Pizza Hut.”

It makes me feel a little better.