Understanding in a bike crash

It happens fast. I’m pedaling toward the Landis Street bridge that crosses 805. It’s downhill and the best part of the bike ride home, the part that feels most like flying. It’s Halloween night—my favorite night of the year, and I’m hurrying to get home to put on my costume. Some grown men are too old to feel the sinister glee of the holiday, but not me. My speed is proof of this.

My front tire hits a slab of asphalt sticking up three inches. A fucking curb in the middle of the road. For a moment, I become lightheaded—a rush of endorphins that prime my body for the worst. “Hey buddy,” they say. “Remember us from that one time in fifth grade when you fell off the trampoline? We’re baaack.”

I barrel-roll over the handlebars. My elbow hits the asphalt first and I immediately know it’s broken. My entire left side follows—a sideways belly-flop.

Reeeaaarrrghh!

The sound is kind of like a scream, but more pathetic. It’s almost funny. It’s the sound of someone who hasn’t been really hurt in a long time and is searching for the proper expression.

Did I really just make that sound? I think. Am I still making that sound?

Finally, my head taps against the road, and I briefly become religious to thank God for the invention of helmets.

For a moment, there’s nothing, just the sound of my bicycle tires—now horizontal—softly clicking with each rotation.

“Hey man, are you all right?” asks a bystander. He stops traffic with his phone. I stand up, half embarrassed and wanting to get away from him before I start crying, but also immensely thankful for this stranger. I take inventory of my injuries: road rash, but it’s the dull numbness in my left arm that’s scary. It feels like someone has spent the last couple of hours punching all my pressure points.

“I think I’m OK,” I lie.

“You want me to call an ambulance?”

“I’m gonna try to walk it off,” I say, and then let out a Tim Allen-like grunt. I want it to sound tough, maybe masculinely exasperated. Like, just my luck, am I right? I feel tears coming, threatening to expose my vulnerability! I must escape, so I quickly hobble away.

Walking across the bridge, I try to remember the last time I was injured this badly. I’ve never broken a bone before, but I’ve had stitches and I have scars. I realize that I’ve spent my entire adult life cultivating different safety nets—trading in the physical risks of youth for the emotional risks of adulthood. In hindsight, this isn’t profound, but with the shock and free-flowing endorphins it feels like a fucking epiphany.

I make it to the other side of the bridge. My elbow sings like a dentist is in there, drilling on a nerve. It’s a new form of pain; it tickles. Something’s not right. I call my wife, Jessica.

“Are you calling from,” she pauses, “inside the house?” She’s doing a horror thing. Right: It’s Halloween. My favorite night.

“I fell off my bike,” I say. And that’s when I start crying. I tell her my location. She asks if I hit my head. “Um. Sort of?” I say. Admittedly, it’s not the most reassuring answer.

“I’m on my way.”

I continue walking. Families and costumed children trick-or-treat around me. Regret and self-pity infect my thoughts. Up until the moment of the accident, life was great. I get nostalgic for an hour ago. Remember how good life was then?

I’ve walked almost a mile and still no sign of Jessica. I check my phone and see that she’s tried tried to call many, many times. I call back.

“Where are you? You weren’t answering your phone.”

“I told you, I’m on...” I look at a street sign and realize it’s not at all the street I had told her. “Whoops.”I tell her the correct street. I hear her repeat it out loud, telling someone next to her.

“There’s an ambulance coming for you,” she says.

“Oh God. Really?”

“You weren’t answering. I thought you broke your head,” she says.

I already see the flashing lights. When the ambulance arrives, the EMTs look at me incredulously. It’s as if their looks are saying, “You’re the guy we’re looking for?” I point to myself and nod. I try not to talk because I’m still whimper-crying.

“Um, you want to go to the hospital?” they ask.

“No,” I say, and then add: “Is that okay?”

“You at least want an ice pack?”

I nod again, and they hand me a bag with a couple of ice cubes. A pretty shitty icepack actually, but I cradle it like a sweet, little newborn.

The ambulance leaves, and for a moment before Jessica arrives, I’m all alone on a corner. No trick-or-treaters. No pedestrians. I feel raw—scraped of both skin and emotion. It’s the loneliest I’ve ever felt. I consider that real fear doesn’t come from ghosts or evil, but the crushing loneliness that occurs when our physical and emotional safety nets are stripped away.

But that could just be the endorphins talking.