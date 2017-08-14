We all float during National Clown Week

× Expand From left to right: Uncle Rusty, Bon Bon, Ryan Bradford, Bonkers

Before Aug. 1, I had maybe suspected that National Clown Week was a thing. What I mean by that is the human mind is capable of imagining infinite atrocities, and I have the capacity to conjure the idea of National Clown Week much in the same way that I could guess what a human body looks like with no skin.

That is to say: I am not stoked when my editor forwards me the press release about National Clown Week. Some things should stay in the dark recesses of the mind.

The press release—written by a clown named Bon Bon—includes a list of the scheduled clown activities and appearances, including a visit to a retirement home, a dinner at Old Spaghetti Factory and another dinner at Fuddruckers. That’s actually the culmination of National Clown Week. A dinner at Fuddruckers.

My fear of clowns is actually quite shameful, because my mom was a clown during a big part of my childhood. I come from clowns; these are my people. I’m sure my ancestry.com results would confirm this. I can even tie balloon animals and juggle with moderate success.

And yet, someone allowed me to watch Poltergeist for my tenth birthday, which pretty much put a stop to the clown lineage in my family.

So, in an effort to redeem myself, I reach out to Bon Bon. I briefly contemplate joining them for their celebratory lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory, but no. Slurping down mizithra-covered noodles and spumoni ice cream in a darkened room with a bunch of strange clowns is advanced-level, Lynchian terror. Baby steps first.

I agree to meet the clowns during their appearance in Old Town. A public place. A safe space.

They’re not difficult to find—their multi-colored wigs and bright costumes can be seen from a mile away. One of the clowns holds two fishing poles, tied together with a loop of string, and dunking it in a bubble solution. Her name tag reads “Bon Bon,” the clown from the email.

Bon Bon lifts the poles high in the air and a large, worm-like bubble grows out from the string. Bon Bon masterfully slices the worms into smaller bubbles and a group of children chase them. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen kids so enthusiastic about something that doesn’t have a touchscreen.

“You must be Bon Bon,” I say.

Bon Bon jumps up from her seat to greet me. She’s sprightly and energetic despite the fact that she retired from the workforce in 1989. Bon Bon immediately lays into the logistics of true clowning so fast that I can barely take notes fast enough, and she does it while keeping her bubble-game strong.

“We do this in Old Town because you need permits in Balboa Park,” she says. “Those clowns [in Balboa Park], they don’t have ethics,” she continues, with a mischievous grin. The ethics of clowns, she tells me, includes no smoking, no drinking and no swearing. It makes me wonder what kind of unsavory clowns reign in Balboa Park and make a mental note to avoid them at all costs.

Bon Bon hands the fishing poles over and lets me take a stab at the bubbles. Admittedly, it’s not as easy as it looks, and I can’t ignore the kids’ disappointment when Bon Bon sits down for a break. She points her phone at me and takes a video, narrating my attempts at bubble-making. In all my years writing, it’s the first time the tables have been switched on me. Suddenly, I’m the subject under scrutiny. Ryan: 0; clowns: 1.

Bon Bon—along with fellow clowns Uncle Rusty and 93-year-old Bonkers—is a member of the San Diego All Star Clown Club, the only club in the U.S. that has received honors from the World Clown Association and Clowns of America International. Bon Bon was also named Clown of the Year in 2003, which, according to her, is a big deal.

“I’m pretty famous,” she says. “But you should talk to Bonkers. She can run circles around all of us.”

Bonkers takes the cue and says: “I’m a fast woman.”

During all this clowning around, an Old Town park ranger approaches our group. He seems like the type of person who doesn’t abide fun.

“What’s going on here?” he asks.

The clowns are quick to surround him, simultaneously explaining National Clown Week and joking.

“I love a man in uniform,” Bonkers says, rubbing his arm. With so much tension around police these days, the clowns’ disregard to this man’s authority is mind-blowing to me.

“So, no one’s selling anything here?” the ranger asks.

“I am,” Bonkers says. The park ranger doesn’t hear her, so she repeats it. “I am selling things.”

I think: cool it, Bonkers, you’re gonna get us kicked out of here! “I’m selling stickers for a fiver.” Bonkers holds up her hand for the park ranger to hi-five. I laugh. Bonkers, she DGAF.

When I tell them I have to leave, Bon Bon gives me an honorary clown nose, and it feels like an honor. No joke.