Weapons permitting

There are four rows of empty folding chairs in the back of 5.11 Tactical, a Mission Valley store that sells pseudo-military apparel for adults. Well, for adults with seemingly way more opportunities than me to run through obstacle courses. I sit in one of the chairs, pull my Tractor Supplies hat down (my disguise), look at my phone and wait for the educational seminar on obtaining a concealed carry permit (CCW) to begin.

Besides a few 5.11 employees, there are only four attendees at this seminar, including me. We sit conspicuously apart from each other. Four dudes, no women. We are all lone wolves tonight.

Michael Schwartz stands in front of us and introduces himself as the executive director of San Diego County Gun Owners (SDCGO), a political group that does a lot of fundraising and Second Amendment advocacy. He’s good-natured and self-deprecating, and as much as I can’t get behind what he stands for, I feel an immediate affection for him. He’s also very matter-of-fact, not at all like the gun fanatics on social media who’ve been radicalized by 4chan and Call of Duty against libtard cucks like me.

Now, I’ve written about guns before. Personally, I wish Obama had fulfilled the right-wing fear fantasy of literally walking into everyone’s homes and taking their guns away. I also know that we’re not going to get rid of guns. They’re as intrinsic to white, colonized America as baseball. I also know that responsible gun ownership does exist—I’ve known responsible gun owners. I know them. If we can’t rid the world of guns, I feel that understanding the process of obtaining and carrying one is a step toward unification... or something.

Before Schwartz gets to his spiel, he introduces a representative from LegalShield, a law firm that specializes in weapons cases. For $10 a month, LegalShield will cover legal expenses if, say, someone tries to mug me when I’m changing a tire on the side of the road, and “you have to use a tire iron,” Schwartz says, grimly.

“Or if it’s Christmas and that’s not Santa coming down the chimney.”

I nod because, indeed, this world is a violent, horrific place where I may have to dispatch a stranger with a tire iron or blow away an evil Santa. I’m in the right-wing, gun-owner mindset now.

Schwartz begins the seminar with a little history about CCWs in San Diego. Two years ago he says, there were about 1,100 permits issued in the city of over three million—largely due to the prohibitive process it takes to obtain a CCW—but thanks to SDCGO’s advocacy, there are about twice as many CCWs now. It still seems like a relatively low number, and when Schwartz says that if we were to match the national average, there’d need to be 150,000 CCWs issued in San Diego. I quietly thank my lucky stars to live in this bastion of coastal elitism.

The first step toward obtaining a CCW is scheduling an appointment with the sheriff’s office to present your need to carry a weapon. This is called your “good cause,” and Schwartz stresses that this should usually be job-related.

“Don’t say for self-defense, and don’t say anything related to the Second Amendment,” Schwartz says. It feels like an admission that the oft-cited defense of guns is, in fact, crazy-sounding.

Since there are so few of us, Schwartz points at each person and asks if they mind sharing what they do for a living, and then he whips up an example of what they could use as a good cause.

My fellow attendees are: an Uber driver, a security guard and unemployed. I become judgy and think that the unemployed dude should reconsider his priorities. Twenty minutes in and I’m already a judgmental, cold-hearted right-winger.

When Schwartz calls on me, I say, “I do computer stuff... uh, for a news agency.”

“Oh, so you probably have expensive equipment and everything in those offices, yeah? Someone might want to come in and steal it?”

I shrug. “Sure.”

“Do you mind if I ask which news organization it is?”

I pause. “CityBeat.”

“Oh,” he says. It’s like the air in the room gets sucked out. I see the realization cross his face. He’s surely read my anti-gun pieces. He laughs a little. “Well, I’ve certainly thought about going to those offices myself...” He trails off.

And honestly, the implication is funny. I laugh. Out of all the attendees here, I have the best good cause: I’m a journalist in Trump’s America. Not a day goes by where I don’t imagine someone bursting through the office door, intent on sending me packing for some stupid shit I wrote. But Schwartz’s joke feels like there’s mutual acknowledgement of how insane things are these days. The politicized rhetoric, polarization and soap boxes crumble under the ridiculousness of it all.

Afterwards, we all get free 5.11 Tactical hats. I can tell the shop clerk takes no pleasure in giving a libtard cuck like me a free hat, but sometimes we just have to live with things we don’t like.