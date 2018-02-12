Who let the dogs... in?!

As far as horror goes, it’s hard to beat “home-invasion” as one of the more effective subgenres. Anybody who’s been the victim of a burglary can tell you, the violation doesn’t come from seeing another human lurking in the corner, or losing some material possessions—it’s the fear that comes from no longer feeling safe. A home-invasion turns a home into something unknowable and uncanny. It turns the safety net inside-out, transforming a sanctuary into a site of terror.

I think about home-invasion films when my sister-in-law’s two dogs come to stay with us for a week. These doggos exemplify the best of their species: Lana, a three-year-old light-brown mutt, is just goddamn perfect in every way, and Bear, a two-month-old puppy of a similar breed, is just... can’t finish... sentence without... squeeing.

So, no, the dogs aren’t scary. Except to Harvey and Vincent, my two cats.

Vincent—my little black cat—is terrified of everything, but Harvey—the wizened black and white alpha—has a deep-mistrust-slash-social-curiosity that keeps things interesting between the two species. And it’s watching these little interactions that first turns me onto the notion that my cats are living out their own little home-invasion story.

In light of this realization, I decide to unscientifically map this story, using other home-invasion stories as references.

The set-up: In 2008’s The Strangers—a modern classic of the genre—a failed marriage proposition infuses the story with tension before the masked murderers even show up. This is a starting point of many home-invasion movies, the idea that “home” is a precarious term, primed to topple at the slightest push.

Before Lana and Bear show up at our house, I imagine how our cats perceive their lives, and it’s far from perfect. Food only appears twice a day. Nobody will turn on the sink faucet so they can drink from it (despite the fact that I bought them their own goddamn kitty water fountain, which performs the exact same function as a sink faucet). Sometimes I even work on the computer instead of petting them. In short, life for Vincent and Harvey is obviously a cauldron of tension already.

The bad guys arrive to defile, dismantle securities and exploit insecurities: Straw Dogs, Sam Peckinpah’s psychotic 1971 film, features a meek mathematician and his young wife moving to an isolated house in rural England, the birthplace of the wife. When the woman’s townie ex-boyfriend and his posse start committing a series of escalating atrocities—including killing the cat and raping the woman—all notions of familial and domestic security fly out the window.

Unlike the mathematician in Straw Dogs, Harvey is not a meek cat. Or at least he believes he’s not. When Lana and Bear arrive, Harvey tries to play cool, despite emitting a guttural noise that I’ve only heard one other time when I tried to take a freshly-maimed grasshopper away from him. The noise unnerved me so much that I let him rip up that grasshopper.

Bear has puppy accidents in the house, which are normal accidents for a dog her age. I can only assume, however, that these accidents are the ultimate acts of defilement for Harvey. He’s had three good years of spraying his urine and wiping his glands all over everything in the house, and now this dog—this fucking intruder—is destroying all that hard work.

The victims fight back: In Home Alone—the 1990 movie that may have set the standard in modern home-invasion films (seriously)—Kevin McAllister creates a series of traps to defend his house against two burglars, including... well, you’ve seen Home Alone. A guy steps on broken glass with his bare feet; another dude gets a blowtorch to the skull.

When Harvey retaliates against the dogs, it’s way more passive-aggressive than Kevin McAllister. He takes his aggression out on me, his owner, because I’m the one who let these aggressors into his home.

He riles up Vincent with a game of Cat Rodeo at 3 a.m., jumping around on us while we try to sleep. He jumps from the headboard of the bed onto my chest right after I’ve fallen asleep. He demands his breakfast before the sun has even come up. He sneaks out before the dogs wake up and eats a portion of a plastic bag, an object he will gleefully barf up later.

He makes sure that someone is going to pay for the dogs’ transgressions, and if it’s not the dogs, then it will be me.

A return to normal?: In Wes Craven’s first film Last House on the Left, the final shots linger on two parents who’ve just murdered intruders that are responsible for their daughter’s death. It’s a bleak moment of realization that suggests recovery is impossible.

I watch Harvey with his eyes and ears constantly perched toward the closed door, as if expecting the dogs to burst through and terrorize him, and I can’t help but feel sorry for him. When the pups leave, will he be happy? Will things go back to normal? But then I remember that I’m a cat owner, and the amount of low-key concern and projection I’ve done on my cats’ behalf during this very cute home-invasion is just an indicator that things will never return to normal.