Yeah, sex is good, but have you tried throwing an axe?

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans

Ben Edgington, the operations manager for Bad Axe Throwing, hands me a small red-and-white axe. It looks dangerous. It reminds me of the hatchet my family had when I was growing up. Why did we have a hatchet? I don’t know. It’s not like we ever chopped wood, but I remember it feeling like the scariest thing we owned. It was dark red with spots and speckled with rust. It was vicious. The perfect murder weapon—if I was ever brave enough to hold it.

I take the axe from Edgington’s hand. It’s not heavy, but it could still cause some serious damage. Crack a skull, split a log, kill a zombie—all within its capability. It feels strange to hold an object that can cause so much abject carnage, so in order to deflate my unease, my mouth begins to form a joke.

Don’t do it, my brain says.

But I do: “And my axe!” I say, mimicking the dwarf Gimli from Lord of the Rings in the scene in which he figuratively devotes his service to Frodo’s cause. I regret it the moment the line leaves my mouth.

“Never heard that one before,” Edgington says, dryly. “A lot of bros will use that line.”

Oh, I think, with the wind thoroughly removed from my sails.

“There are also two team names that everyone uses,” Edgington says, talking about vocational pet peeves. “‘Kiss My Axe’ and ‘The Axe Holes.’ I usually give an extra two points if they can come up with a name I haven’t heard before.”

Phew, I think, glad I didn’t bust out the back-up material, which definitely included some variation on “axe holes.” I’ve only known Edgington for a couple minutes, but it’s already feeling a little bit like we have a father/son dynamic going on. Well, I doubt he shares the sentiment—it’s mostly just me trying to win his respect. I’ve quickly realized that it’s easy to desire the approval of a man holding an axe.

Edgington—a full-time coach from Denver’s Bad Axe—was flown down to San Diego roughly two weeks ago to oversee the San Diego launch. He tells me he’s been working 11-hour days to turn a former gym into an axe-throwing playground.

In a couple hours, Bad Axe will open to the general public, which, in this case, will be the denizens of Pacific Beach. I can’t imagine the logistical nightmare of catering to a bunch of drunk spring breakers who suddenly have the desire to throw deadly weapons around, but Edgington doesn’t seem fazed.

“If people look drunk, or messed up, we don’t let them throw. However, if you need a beer to loosen up and get rid of any timidity, then by all means.”

Edgington lifts the axe with both hands over his head, reels back, and hurls it at one of the wooden targets. THWACK. It’s a sound so visceral that I imagine it as a written-out sound effect in a comic book.

“Holy shit,” I exclaim, my voice a mixture of awe and jealousy. I sound like a preteen ogling his friend's new bike.

Edgington throws overhand. He throws underhand. He throws overhand and underhand simultaneously—each new thwack cutting away the notion that I have anything as cool as axe skills to offer the world.

Now, it’s my turn. He asks if I want to stand or walk into the throw. I want to walk into it, because that feels more badass. Who’s throwing an axe from a standstill? Not me, that’s for sure.

“Walk into it like you’re bowling. Lift the axe straight over your head and let go when it matches your eye line. Release when your dominant foot is forward.”

My dominant foot? The fuck? I raise the axe, then lower it. I take a step back, then forward. I wind up, hold my breath and let go. The throw is more of a toss. I watch the axe spin through the air in a lazy arc. If axes could speak, it’d be more of a “weee” than an “arrrgh!” It bounces off the wood with a thud and falls to the ground.

Edgington, ever so patient, lays out the things I did wrong. I released too soon. I didn’t step forward enough. The axe didn’t rotate. What he’s not saying out loud, but what I hear in my head: It was too timid of a throw. I’ve heard variations of this my whole life—that I’m slow to anger. That I’m nice to a fault. That I rely on humor too much. I suspect that all of these are true, but it still stokes something deep inside of me whenever I’m accused of it. It fucking enrages me to be considered nice.

I try again. And again. With every throw, I try to further shake off my need for approval. It’s getting to the point of embarrassment.

Finally, I lean back and let the dormant aggression fill my hands and shoulder. I launch forward and let that baby fly.

THWACK!

Well, hello there, new fetish. The feeling of sticking an axe is as good as the sound it makes.

“When you get it once, you have it,” Edgington says.

Bad axe I think, forgetting that I’m not a clever punster for basically just repeating the name of the business.

Cocky, I throw another axe and it falls short, completely missing the target and leaving a chip in the brand new baseboard.