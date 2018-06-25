'The Silver Shoes' dances into the past

After being named an International Book Award Finalist for Best New Fiction for her debut novel The Black Velvet Coat, San Diego author Jill G. Hall is back with her sophomore effort, The Silver Shoes, published earlier this month by She Writes Press.

In The Silver Shoes, Hall weaves a lush pair of narratives to tell a tale of stifled desire and frustrated ambition. Protagonist Anne McFarland is a San Francisco artist who uses found objects to create stunning collages. Though her work has been exhibited at a solo exhibition, she works as a valet to finance her long-distance relationship with Sergio, a wealthy Italian yoga enthusiast in New York City.

When we meet Anne, she has stepped into a curiosity shop in search of material to use in her art. There she discovers a beguiling pair of silver shoes and tries them on.

“Shifting her feet from side to side, she admired how the leather moved, soft and supple. The best thing about buying used shoes was that someone else had worn them in for you. As she stepped along the aisle, a warm glow ran from the soles of her feet up to her heart and swirled there. Maybe they were magic!”

These bedazzled, rhinestone dancing shoes are mysteriously connected to Clair Devereaux, a young woman of means from New York City’s flapper era. She lives in a suite at the Waldorf with her father, a stern figure who works on Wall Street. The death of his wife when Clair was a young girl has made him humorless and overprotective.

During a trip to Macy’s to pick up a pair of gloves for her debutante ball, Clair meets Winnie, a free-spirited shop girl who shares her dream of becoming a dancer with Clair. For Clair, Winnie is a symbol for the life she feels is slipping away.

“She looked forward to school starting in the fall but had no idea what she would do with her life once she graduated. She longed to do more than to go to church bazaars, teas, and balls.”

Filled with longing, The Silver Shoes is a reminder that it’s never too late to nurture one’s creative impulses. Dance like no one’s watching is great advice, but first you need a pair of shoes.

Jill G. Hall will be signing The Silver Shoes at The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.) in South Park on Wednesday, July 11 at 7 p.m.