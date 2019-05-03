Enjoy a day hitting the links during the 00-7th Annual Drives for Rides at the Maderas Golf Club on Friday, May 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. benefiting the Emilio Nares Foundation, a nonprofit that helps families navigate their child’s journey through cancer. Hosted by gap intelligence, the 7th annual tournament raises funds for the Emilio Nares Foundation’s flagship program, Ride with Emilio, to ensure that no child misses’ life-saving cancer treatment due to lack of transportation. The event will be themed agent 007 and include a full day of raffle prizes, a silent auction, lunch and a dinner banquet where guests will hear from an ENF representative, pediatric cancer patient and their family.

Since 2013, more than 3,000 rides have been provided thanks to Drives for Rides. gap intelligence has a goal of raising $60,000 for ENF. Tickets start at $250 and include golf, cart, lunch, and more. Every sunken put directly helps a child battle cancer! For more information about Drives for Rides, please visit www.classy.org/event/7th-annual-drives-for-rides/e202059.