On Friday, Oct. 26, Poetry & Art Series 2018 presents the $1,000 Youth and Adult Poetry Performance Prize. There will be two winners (youth, 17 and younger; and adult, 18 and over), each taking home $500 for one original poem read and/or performed. A panel of local performer/author judges — including artist and publisher Ted Washington, neurocognitive researcher and author Ying Wu, award-winning performance artist Gill Sotu and Danny Salzhandler, founder of Full Moon Poets and host of La Paloma Slam — will choose the youth and adult winners. There will also be four $50 People’s Choice prizes, chosen by the audience by secret ballot. Winners and selected participants will have their poems, bios, and a picture published on poetryandartsd.com. Hosted by Michael Klam. DJ Gill Sotu will provide music and sound throughout the evening.