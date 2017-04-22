10,000 Years: The Archaeological History of San Diego

Cindy Stankowski, Executive Director of the San Diego Archaeological Center

Saturday, April 22 1pm

Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275.

Over 30,000 archaeological sites have been discovered in San Diego County. These sites contain the material culture of people who first came to the region over 10,000 years ago. Join us as Cindy Stankowski describes what archaeologists have discovered about the ancient people who called San Diego home.

Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org.