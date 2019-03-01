"10 Out of 12" at Lamplighters

"10 out of 12" - Comedy

Lamplighters Community Theatre

5915 Severin Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942

www.lamplighterslamesa.com

619-303-5092

Directed by: Steve Murdock, Produced by: Jennifer McKenna

Synopsis: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to tech. Around you, a company of 14 is engaged in the very peculiar task of making a new play. You’ll have a seat next to the sound designer as he mixes cues and watch the director struggle to contain the uncontainable. Playwright, Anne Washburn, took notes during the tech rehearsals over the years. This play is a wry and absorbing look at how work forms us and deforms us at a downtown New York theater during technical rehearsals.

Show dates: March 1, 2019 - March 31, 2019

Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

Adults: $22

Seniors (62+) /Students/Active Military: $19

Groups of 10 or more to the same performance: $17

Credit card fee: $1.50

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=86828

