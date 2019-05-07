The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's
Palomar Estates East Mobile Home Park 6505 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Diego, California 92078
If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, join us to learn:
*How to tell the difference between Alzheimer's and typical aging
*Steps to take if you recognize a warning sign
*The process of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis
*Why early detection is crucial for treatment and planning
*What resources are available
