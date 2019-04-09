The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's
Paradise Village Retirement Community 2700 4th St., San Diego, California 91950
If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, join us to learn:
*How to tell the difference between Alzheimer's and typical aging
*Steps to take if you recognize a warning sign
*The process of receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis
*Why early detection is crucial for treatment and planning
*What resources are available
This event is FREE and open to the public
Info
Paradise Village Retirement Community 2700 4th St., San Diego, California 91950 View Map
National City