10 Years of The LAB: Art and Fashion

Join The LAB A Salon in a special celebration of our 10-year Anniversary! We'll have models, fashion, food, adult beverages, live DJ, and a beautiful group of friends and clients to enjoy all of it with. Featuring collaborative artwork and styling by the Lab Salon stylists, work by Fine Art Photographer Monica Hoover, and BTS Video showcase by Aeronine. Live music by DJ Sergio. Beverages by Thorn Street Brewery. Food by our rad neighbors California Tap Room and Nomad Donuts. We hope to see you there!