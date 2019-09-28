It's our 10th Anniversary! Don't miss out on the great competition in "America's Finest City" during the 10th Anniversary San Diego International Dragon Boat Race set for Sept. 28-29 at Tecolote Shores Mission Bay.

Dragon boating is a growing, global sport with crews of 16-20 paddling in a boat decorated with an ornately carved dragon head at the bow and a tail in the stern. During races, boats consist of a crew, drummer and steersman.

Enjoy the opening ceremony of our 501 c3 non-profit’s lion dance, music and performances, plus a Vendor Village with food trucks, clothing, jewelry, paddling gear and more. And bid on vacation stays, electronics, gift cards and more at our Silent Auction, with donations going to a local charity.

Location:

Tecolote Shores North, Mission Bay Park, immediately south of the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa off East Mission Bay Drive

1500 East Mission Bay Drive

San Diego, CA 92109