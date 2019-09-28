International Dragon Boat Race
Tecolote Shores Park, Mission Bay 1300 E. Mission Bay Drive,, San Diego, California 92109
It's our 10th Anniversary! Don't miss out on the great competition in "America's Finest City" during the 10th Anniversary San Diego International Dragon Boat Race set for Sept. 28-29 at Tecolote Shores Mission Bay.
Dragon boating is a growing, global sport with crews of 16-20 paddling in a boat decorated with an ornately carved dragon head at the bow and a tail in the stern. During races, boats consist of a crew, drummer and steersman.
Enjoy the opening ceremony of our 501 c3 non-profit’s lion dance, music and performances, plus a Vendor Village with food trucks, clothing, jewelry, paddling gear and more. And bid on vacation stays, electronics, gift cards and more at our Silent Auction, with donations going to a local charity.
Location:
Tecolote Shores North, Mission Bay Park, immediately south of the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa off East Mission Bay Drive
1500 East Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109