10th Annual Bow Wow Brunch Cruise
Hornblower Cruises 1800 1800 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
Dogs are invited to the exclusive Bow Wow Buffet! The 10th Annual Bow Wow Brunch Cruise is offered to help raise money and awareness about orphaned pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center. This cruise not only helps helpless animals, it puts smiles on the faces of many dog lovers in San Diego. Portion of proceeds will go to Helen Woodward Animal Center and sponsored by Petco.
