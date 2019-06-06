10th Annual Campaign Celebration
Music Box 1337 India St., San Diego, California 92101
Join us for a very special evening as we celebrate that hemp farming is now legal: Return of the Plant!
Live Music!
- Featuring Chali 2na & The House of Vibe, Iron Sage Wood & DJ Rafi El
Hemp beer on tap!
VIP speakers, activists and organizers!
Raffle and door prizes!
Hemp vendors!
Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to celebrate 10+ years of nationwide hemp advocacy led by organizers like you! Pre-sale Tickets $20 - Day of $25
We did it! Hemp is Legal!
Info
Music
San Diego