10th Annual Campaign Celebration

Music Box 1337 India St., San Diego, California 92101

Join us for a very special evening as we celebrate that hemp farming is now legal: Return of the Plant!

Live Music!

- Featuring Chali 2na & The House of Vibe, Iron Sage Wood & DJ Rafi El

Hemp beer on tap!

VIP speakers, activists and organizers!

Raffle and door prizes!

Hemp vendors!

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to celebrate 10+ years of nationwide hemp advocacy led by organizers like you! Pre-sale Tickets $20 - Day of $25

We did it! Hemp is Legal!

