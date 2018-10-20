10th Annual Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

La Vista Memorial Park’s annual celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is an unforgettable experience that provides its attendees with timeless memories. It’s the largest annual family oriented event in the South Bay, and has all the ingredients needed to create a fun and memorable outing: food, music, artwalk, costumes, entertainment, artisans and the always popular altar contest and runway fashion show “ Catrina Contest”. This year's event will feature La Sonora Dinamita!

General Admission: $5 VIP Tickets: $50