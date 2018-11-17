10th Annual Doggie Street Festival
NTC Park at Liberty Station 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, California 92106
Join us at our FREE10th Annual Doggie Street Festival San Diego. This not-to-be missed dog, cat & parrot adopt-a-thon and fun celebration of our companion animals presents fantastic pet products & services, yummy eats, vet tips, speakers, music, kids area, auction prizes and much more! Bring your friendly dog.
Become a Sponsor-Vendor-Volunteer-Auction Prize Provider. Together we can do good!
Visit: doggiestreetfestival.org or email doggiestreet@gmail.com
Info
NTC Park at Liberty Station 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Festival, Outdoors, Special Events