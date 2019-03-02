Join us for our 10th Annual Read & Romp- a fun, family fundraising event with activities that encourage parents to read to their children and promote a love of reading. Activities are best suited for children ages 8 and under. All ages are welcome. All proceeds benefit the early literacy program Reach Out and Read San Diego, a program of the local chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. The first 150 children, ages 2 and up receive a gift bag. With your ticket you receive access to our raffle, a light breakfast, music, story time, costume characters, crafts and MORE! Tickets will be available mid-January at rorsd.org and aapca3.org. Please note that this venue requires guests to wear socks throughout their space.