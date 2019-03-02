10th Annual Read & Romp

to Google Calendar - 10th Annual Read & Romp - 2019-03-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 10th Annual Read & Romp - 2019-03-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 10th Annual Read & Romp - 2019-03-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - 10th Annual Read & Romp - 2019-03-02 09:00:00

Kid Ventures in Liberty Station 2865 Sims Road, San Diego, California 92106

Join us for our 10th Annual Read & Romp- a fun, family fundraising event with activities that encourage parents to read to their children and promote a love of reading. Activities are best suited for children ages 8 and under. All ages are welcome. All proceeds benefit the early literacy program Reach Out and Read San Diego, a program of the local chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. The first 150 children, ages 2 and up receive a gift bag. With your ticket you receive access to our raffle, a light breakfast, music, story time, costume characters, crafts and MORE! Tickets will be available mid-January at rorsd.org and aapca3.org. Please note that this venue requires guests to wear socks throughout their space.

Info
Kid Ventures in Liberty Station 2865 Sims Road, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Books, Special Events
Point Loma
Cindy Little
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 10th Annual Read & Romp - 2019-03-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 10th Annual Read & Romp - 2019-03-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 10th Annual Read & Romp - 2019-03-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - 10th Annual Read & Romp - 2019-03-02 09:00:00