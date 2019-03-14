Options For All is an organization that gives individuals with disabilities more options for living their lives to the fullest. The organization will hold its 10th Annual Taste of Our Community on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00p.m. – 9:00p.m. at BRICK in Liberty Station, located at 2863 Historic Decatur Road. The event celebrates a decade of fundraising for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in San Diego.

The event will feature tastings from local top tier restaurants, specialty cocktails, wine and beer tasting, live entertainment, live & silent auctions, an opportunity drawing, raise the paddle, and special guest Steve Cassarino (Chef Roc).