10th Annual Taste of Morena
Morena Boulevard San Diego, California 92110
Save the date for an exciting evening of culinary tastes to craft breweries at the 10th Annual Taste of Morena on Wednesday April 26th from 5:00p-9:00p. Sponsored by the Morena Business Association, attendees will enjoy a culinary adventure as they sample savory food & drink specials from over 20 local eateries, microbreweries and bars in the Morena District. Tickets are only $25 & will be on sale at Jerome's Furniture (1190 W. Morena Blvd), Morena Storage (908 Sherman St), & Max Folkers at Re/Max Pacific (4112 Napier St).
For more information visit exploremorena.com or call 619-892-8307.
Morena Boulevard San Diego, California 92110