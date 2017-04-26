Save the date for an exciting evening of culinary tastes to craft breweries at the 10th Annual Taste of Morena on Wednesday April 26th from 5:00p-9:00p. Sponsored by the Morena Business Association, attendees will enjoy a culinary adventure as they sample savory food & drink specials from over 20 local eateries, microbreweries and bars in the Morena District. Tickets are only $25 & will be on sale at Jerome's Furniture (1190 W. Morena Blvd), Morena Storage (908 Sherman St), & Max Folkers at Re/Max Pacific (4112 Napier St).

For more information visit exploremorena.com or call 619-892-8307.