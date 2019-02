We’re excited to share that the 11th Annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Nason’s Beer Hall for its second consecutive year located at Pendry San Diego! Supporting the Mighty Micah’s Mission Fund, the St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-Thon raises funds and awareness for the volunteer-powered St. Baldrick’s Foundation, providing assistance to children with childhood cancer and their families.

Guests and locals are welcome to join the festivities – whether it’s participating in the annual shave, or supporting with attendance. A $10 donation will grant entry to the event and a $15 donation will grant entry, a St. Baldrick’s t-shirt and a raffle ticket.

For more information or to make a donation, guests can visit the event website to give hope to infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancer.