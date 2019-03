11th Annual Brasil Jazz Festa

Brasil Jazz Festa 11th Annual celebration of Brazilian jazz & culture features Bay Area artist Rebecca Kleinmann's Intuição Verdadeira, award-winning Danny Green Trio, and acclaimed Allison Adams Tucker's Bossa Nova Explosion, A Tribute to Stan Getz/João Gilberto. 2019 artists include Rebecca Kleinmann flute/voice, Rafael guitar, Scott Thompson bass, Julien Cantelm drums, Danny Green piano, Justin Grinnell bass, John Rekevics saxophone, and Festa producer Allison Adams Tucker voice.

$20 Reserved Seating Online (in order of purchase) https://brasiljazzfesta2019.bpt.me

$25 Day of Show, General Admission

Online ticket sales open until midnight PST before event day

Free parking

Information (858) 270-7467 www.dizzysjazz.com

For history, line up, photos, and more, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/Brasil-Jazz-Festa-284819518230296/