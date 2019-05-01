11th Annual International Documentary Film Series
Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Every year, unique perspectives from around the world come to San Diego for IRC’s International Documentary Film Series. From the frontlines of conflict to rebuilding life in a new country, these films take an honest look at the reality of the refugee experience. Each screening is followed by a Q&A discussion with an expert on the film’s subject area.
100% of each ticket purchase benefits the IRC in San Diego. Can’t make it? Make a donation at: Rescue.org/SDdonate
