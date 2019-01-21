11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Interfaith Service

Pan American Rd. E and Presidents Way San Diego, California 92101

Join people of different faiths and cultural backgrounds in interfaith community service in Balboa Park, part of the National Day of Service in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. Help beautify a local treasure, Balboa Park, during a morning of hands-on community service, fun and fellowship. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. at the end of President's Way on the lawn between the Automotive Museum and International Cottages. Parking is available in surrounding lots. The group will work outdoors cleaning up Palm Canyon and the old Desert Garden. Come dressed and prepared for physical work. You are invited to stay for musical entertainment and complementary picnic lunch of hot dogs and chips at 11:30. Find out more about the diverse congregations involved at www.fumcsd.org/MLKDay.

