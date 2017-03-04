11th Annual Seaport Village Busker Festival

Seaport Village will welcome strange and extraordinary acts from around the world to its 11th annual Spring Busker Festival. The celebration brings colorful street performers – from jugglers on unicycles to stilt walkers, contortionists and acrobalancers – to the waterfront shopping, dining and entertainment district. From noon to 6 p.m. the cobblestone streets of Seaport Village will be transformed into stages for the amazing (and bizarre) acts that will compete for a chance to win the coveted People’s Choice Award. Aside from the remarkable performances, visitors will enjoy shopping and specials from more than 50 shops, restaurants and eateries at Seaport Village. This one-of-a-kind event only happens once a year, and entrance to the Busker Festival is FREE. Parking and a shuttle service will be available for festival-goers. For more information, please visit www.seaportvillage.com.