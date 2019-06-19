On Wednesday, June 19, a full lineup of top restaurants will open their doors and invite the community to experience culinary bliss at the 11th Annual Taste of Little Italy from 5 to 9 p.m. Come enjoy samples of some of the best dishes each restaurant has to offer in one summer evening. Taste of Little Italy features two routes—a south route and a north route, each including a different yet equally enjoyable selection of eateries and more than 20 restaurants per route. The tasteful offerings will include a varied selection of bites including seafood, pasta, pizza, desserts and beverages. Taste of Little Italy participants can visit various restaurants sampling different bites from each in exchange for a stamp on their passport, all while enjoying live music scattered throughout the charming neighborhood on street corners and in Little Italy’s signature piazzas. Tickets are available online.