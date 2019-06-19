Taste of Little Italy

to Google Calendar - Taste of Little Italy - 2019-06-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Little Italy - 2019-06-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Little Italy - 2019-06-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Little Italy - 2019-06-19 17:00:00

Little Italy San Diego, California 92101

On Wednesday, June 19, a full lineup of top restaurants will open their doors and invite the community to experience culinary bliss at the 11th Annual Taste of Little Italy from 5 to 9 p.m. Come enjoy samples of some of the best dishes each restaurant has to offer in one summer evening. Taste of Little Italy features two routes—a south route and a north route, each including a different yet equally enjoyable selection of eateries and more than 20 restaurants per route. The tasteful offerings will include a varied selection of bites including seafood, pasta, pizza, desserts and beverages. Taste of Little Italy participants can visit various restaurants sampling different bites from each in exchange for a stamp on their passport, all while enjoying live music scattered throughout the charming neighborhood on street corners and in Little Italy’s signature piazzas. Tickets are available online.

Info

Little Italy San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Little Italy, San Diego
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Taste of Little Italy - 2019-06-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Little Italy - 2019-06-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Little Italy - 2019-06-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Little Italy - 2019-06-19 17:00:00