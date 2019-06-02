'12 Dancing Princesses' Ballet

Ballet Institute of San Diego presents the American premiere of "12 Dancing Princesses," a two-act ballet based partly on the Brothers Grimm tale.

In the story, 12 princesses are locked in their bedroom each night by their over-protective father. But every morning, their dancing shoes are mysteriously worn through. The king promises his kingdom to any man who can figure out the princesses' midnight secret.

This version features music by Tchaikovsky and choreography by Egle Spokaite and Z. Baikstyte. Performed by a youth cast of dancers from Ballet Institute of San Diego, the show was created specifically to engage young audiences.

For details and additional information, call (858) 284-0561.