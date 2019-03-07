12th Annual Dia de la Mujer Exhibit at The Front

REDUCED, RESTRICTED, RESERVED BUT RESILIENT includes various visions and approaches of what is feminine. Feminization to transgender to masculinity viewed from the crumbling and dehumanizing perspective through the border relations of our times. Always being inspired by the history of woman who earned their place in the world by overcoming the tribulations and struggles that the patriarchy established. Some things have changed, yet gender-identity is still a battlefield. This project is a statement on the migration of women, focusing on the politics of gender.

Curated by: Mely Barragán.

Names of participant artists:

Through Open Call:

Maricruz Alvarado

Flavia D´urso

Gerda Govine

Amel Janae

Kathy Nida

María Ríos Mathioudakis

Alexis Romero

Rebeca Segura

Teresita de la Torre

Victoria Martínez

Meredith Sward

Invited Artists:

Gabriel Boils

Carmela Castrejón

Molly Gabbard

Yetta Howard

Carmina León

FIfi Martínez

Marisa Raygoza

Luis Alonso Sánchez

Aida Valencia

Paola Villaseñor PANCA

Jeannie Vonborstel

Alejandro Zacarías