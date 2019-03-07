12th Annual Dia de la Mujer Exhibit at The Front
The Front Arte Cultura 147 W San Ysidro Blvd 147 W San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego, California 92173
REDUCED, RESTRICTED, RESERVED BUT RESILIENT includes various visions and approaches of what is feminine. Feminization to transgender to masculinity viewed from the crumbling and dehumanizing perspective through the border relations of our times. Always being inspired by the history of woman who earned their place in the world by overcoming the tribulations and struggles that the patriarchy established. Some things have changed, yet gender-identity is still a battlefield. This project is a statement on the migration of women, focusing on the politics of gender.
Curated by: Mely Barragán.
Names of participant artists:
Through Open Call:
Maricruz Alvarado
Flavia D´urso
Gerda Govine
Amel Janae
Kathy Nida
María Ríos Mathioudakis
Alexis Romero
Rebeca Segura
Teresita de la Torre
Victoria Martínez
Meredith Sward
Invited Artists:
Gabriel Boils
Carmela Castrejón
Molly Gabbard
Yetta Howard
Carmina León
FIfi Martínez
Marisa Raygoza
Luis Alonso Sánchez
Aida Valencia
Paola Villaseñor PANCA
Jeannie Vonborstel
Alejandro Zacarías