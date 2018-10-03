12th feStivale 2018

Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

The San Diego Italian Festival (SDIFF) is celebrating its 12th annual feStivale October 3rd - 14th, 2018. Join SDIFF to see the most critically acclaimed Italian films of the year and meet special guests such as film director Andrea Segre and actor/musician Peppe Voltarelli.

Enjoy a night of music, art, and Italian-Mexican cuisine at our “We are fami(g)lia!” launch party on September 28th and don’t forget about our gala party on October 7th! Be entertained with a live performance by Peppe Voltarelli, dine in Calabrian style, and see Voltarelli on the big screen.

You do not want to miss feStivale 2018!

For more information on film screenings, events, and tickets please visit: https://www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com/

