13th Annual Historic Home Tour

The La Mesa Historical Society is proud to associate with San Diego Home & Garden Lifestyle Magazine and Modern San Diego to present our 13th Annual Home Tour, “Modern Mud.” Modern Mud highlights Adobe, Classic, and Mid Century gems in La Mesa’s Eastridge and Mt. Nebo neighborhoods.

This year’s tour homes will showcase design, materials, and craftsmanship of notable local architects and their builders including works from James Bernard, Lawrence Weir, Homer Morehouse, and Ed Heacock. Our 13th tour features two unique Mid-Century Modern Adobes, a beautifully restored 1915 Craftsman, as well as Classic and Mid-Century styles.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the synergy between nature and architectural design in these fantastic La Mesa homes!