150 kWh Session IPA Release
Kilowatt Brewing 7576 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, California 92111
Do you love your hops, but need a break from the high gravity IPAs?
Join Kilowatt Brewing for the release of our 150 kWh Session IPA. This aromatic IPA is hopped with Falconer's Flight 7Cs, a premium hop blend of Pacific Northwest hops featuring strong fruit and citrus notes.
Sub Fusion will be onsite from 5-9pm with their tasty gourmet submarine sandwich creations.
Info
Kilowatt Brewing 7576 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, California 92111 View Map