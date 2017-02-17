150 kWh Session IPA Release

Do you love your hops, but need a break from the high gravity IPAs?

Join Kilowatt Brewing for the release of our 150 kWh Session IPA. This aromatic IPA is hopped with Falconer's Flight 7Cs, a premium hop blend of Pacific Northwest hops featuring strong fruit and citrus notes.

Sub Fusion will be onsite from 5-9pm with their tasty gourmet submarine sandwich creations.