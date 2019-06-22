15th Annual Gospel Festival

Iconic entertainers will take the stage this summer in Del Mar to share their distinct talents with fans at the 15th Annual Gospel Day at the San Diego County Fair.

It is a “family affair” for the famous sets of siblings selected for this event, the Clark Sisters and the Walls Group – these groups are relevant contributors to the gospel landscape with undeniable skills and “one-of-kind” song styling.

The Walls will lead off the Grandstand performance on June 22nd - the chemistry and vocal mix by these siblings is enduring and engaging as they deliver thought-provoking songs and praise to audiences across the United States.

Gospel royalty, the Clark Sisters, are the headliners and these “motor city” singers have produced over 12 albums. They have contributed collectively and individually to countless other projects including the Grammy Award winning “Handel’s Messiah: A Soulful Celebration. Other notable, award-winning singles include, “Balm in Gilead”, “I’m Looking for a Miracle”, “You Brought the Sunshine” and “Blessed and Highly Favored” have influenced artists and entertained audiences for generations.