Celebrating its 15th year the weekend of Friday April 12th, Saturday April 13th, and Sunday April 14th, the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will be returning to the stunning shores of La Jolla, California.

Earning the reputation as one of the finest internationally renowned classic automobile showcases in the United States, the La Jolla Concours continues to attract discerning car enthusiasts from around the globe. La Jolla Concours d’Elegance is an incredible weekend of prestigious events that takes great pride in appreciating the outstanding specimens that make up the automotive industry as we know it. With such a rich history and ever-growing population of vehicles in the world, the La Jolla Concours has made it a standing tradition to select a marque each year to honor throughout the weekend of events. The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance is pleased to announce that Cadillac has been chosen as the 2019 honored marque.

For the past two years The La Jolla Concours has featured some of the American Classics, including an outstanding display in 2017 celebrating a marque that spanned 59 years with the last model built in 1958: Packard. In 2018 The La Jolla Concours featured Lincoln, one of the two surviving American luxury brand automobiles from 1917 to present. Thus, it was only fitting to make 2019 Cadillac’s year. Cadillac is the oldest surviving brand in the United States, dating back to 1901. With the Great Gatsby era cars in this automotive family, in particular the Coachbuilt V-16 (1930-1940) and V-12 (1931-1937), the La Jolla Concours will be attracting attention from spectators of all ages. Cadillac’s long-standing history promises a stunning assortment of models for the 15th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance.

The 15th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, in addition to Cadillac, will celebrate 100 years of Bentley and the 50th Anniversary of the Mach 1 Mustang, along with an exquisite showcase of over 130 spectacular automobiles from around the world. This celebratory automotive weekend will begin on Friday, April 12th with an exclusive private themed party. Saturday, April 13th, will kick off with the annual Tour d’Elegance, followed by a VIP Reception on the Concours lawn that evening. Saving the most extravagant for last, the weekend will conclude with the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, April 14th with one of the most incredible automobile showcases in the world, a champagne and honey tasting garden, a VIP Lounge, and VIP Hospitality Suites. Staying true to tradition, we will also be featuring the La Jolla Motor Car Classic at the Concours, which will once again be free and open to the public and will expand the show from the Ellen Browning Scripps Park into the La Jolla Village roadways displaying a variety of automobiles.

The 15th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance proceeds will go towards La Jolla Historical Society, which preserves the history of the gem known as La Jolla. In addition to the La Jolla Historical Society, The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance benefits several additional local community nonprofit partners each year.

For more information, to obtain a registration form or to purchase tickets to the featured weekend events, please visit www.lajollaconcours.com or call 619.233.5008.