Join us for the 15th Annual Splash for Cash on Sunday, April 9th from 8 AM - 2 PM. Swimming begins at 9 AM. This annual FUNdraiser is our biggest pool party of the year! Have a good time in the pool, or just hang out and enjoy the fun - swimming is completely optional! Either way, we guarantee a good time!

Help us as we raise money for our Pool PALS program . All proceeds fund swimming lesson scholarships, Surf Camp, and our monthly family events like our Family Pizza and Pool Party, and our Family Gymnastics Night.

Sign up to fundraise as a team OR as an individual fundraiser. All participants receive an event giveaway.

Any team or individual that raises at least $250 will be able to register one participant for Surf Camp the day of the Splash for Cash. Registration forms will be distributed at the event for those who qualify. Please bring the required documentation with you to the pool in order to complete your camper's registration. Details are on our website. General Surf Camp registration begins on April 10th via mail in registration.

Thanks so much to our wonderful San Diego Firefighters who will once again be preparing and serving a pancake breakfast and chili dog lunch at the event.

Enjoy a fabulous silent auction as well as hourly Swimmer in the Pool prize drawings. We will also feature a drowning prevention fair with information from Safer 3 and the Take Me Home Program from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.